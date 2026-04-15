The New Voigtländer APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8 VM Is Ridiculously Small

Jeremy Gray

Two camera lenses are displayed side by side on a black surface, one in silver and one in black. Both lenses have similar designs, with aperture and focus markings and the number “75” visible on the front.

Less than two months after unveiling the Voigtländer Nokton Vintage Line 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical lens for Leica M-Mount cameras, Cosina has revealed yet another 75mm VM lens, the ultra-compact Voigtländer APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8.

 The new Voigtländer APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8 lens is only 44 millimeters (1.7 inches) long and weighs a paltry 191 grams (6.7 ounces). As Cosina notes, the lens is about the size of a standard 50mm prime. Its small size and narrow barrel, just 54 millimeters (2.1 inches), ensure the lens doesn’t obscure the rangefinder viewfinder frame, even with the hood attached. The special metal hood is designed to only protrude three millimeters (0.1 inches) when fitted.

Despite its compact and lightweight stature, the medium-telephoto prime features an apochromatic design, as evidenced by the “APO” in its name. This means that the optics are arranged to minimize axial chromatic aberration to “near-zero levels.” Cosina promises “exceptional image quality.”

Two Voigtländer camera lenses, both labeled "APO-SKOPAR 35mm F2.8," are positioned side by side on a dark surface. One lens has a silver ring, and the other has a black ring.

The lens employs a newly designed optical system comprising four abnormal partial-dispersion lens elements. In total, the lens features seven elements arranged across four groups. The Voigtländer APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8 has a 10-bladed aperture diaphragm.

The manual focus prime features an all-metal helicoid unit, featuring Voigtländer’s typical precision and high-quality grease. The company promises a pleasing amount of torque and smooth operation, while still allowing very precise focus adjustments. The lens has a rangefinder interlocking mechanism that enables “severe focusing near the maximum aperture.” The lens can focus as close as 0.7 meters (2.3 feet) on rangefinders, depending on the exact model.

While Voigtländer VM lenses are popular among photographers using rangefinder cameras, they can also be easily adapted to full-frame mirrorless cameras. Many photographers appreciate the compact form factor, metal build quality, and manual focusing experience of Voigtländer’s VM mount lenses. The company notes that the lens’s “generous image circle” fully supports full-frame image sensors, even when used alongside adapters.

Sample Images

A small boat with two people fishing on a calm lake during sunset, with a cloudy sky and distant shoreline visible in the background.

Close-up of blue metal louvered panels lined up on a building exterior, creating a repetitive geometric pattern with angled slats and shadows.

A map of Sicily with a pen, a ruler, a clock, euro coins in a wallet, a set of keys, and a book placed on top, suggesting planning a trip or journey.

A pigeon stands on a gray metal fence in front of a beige building with large windows. The reflection of a streetlamp and another structure is visible in the windows.

A woman with long hair and sunglasses on her head looks to the side in an urban setting at night. A man beside her holds up a phone, taking a photo. The scene is in black and white, with blurred lights in the background.

A couple stands close together, facing a busy city street at night with bright lights and blurred cars passing by. The woman has her arm around the man's shoulder, and both wear denim jackets.

Pricing and Availability

The Voigtländer APO-Skopar 75mm f/2.8 lens will be available in May in Japan for a suggested retail price of 90,000 yen, or about $566 at current exchange rates. Official global pricing has not been revealed, so the final price may vary.

Image credits: Cosina Voigtländer. Sample photos by Mitsuru Kano.

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