TikTok Scammers Stole a Camera Store’s Identity

Identity theft is a major issue for people online. However, identity thieves don’t only target individuals; they can also imitate full-blown businesses. An unknown actor is pretending to be Action Camera, a small camera retailer with locations in Nevada and California, and scamming people out of their hard-earned money.

Brian White, who manages Action Camera’s Reno, Nevada, location, tells PetaPixel that someone is using Action Camera’s logo online and pretending to sell cameras and other goods. This came to White’s attention after someone who ordered a Canon PowerShot camera through the fraudulent website emailed Action Camera, wondering about the status of their order.

“Because our logo is at the top of their website, the person reached out to us to check on the status of their order,” White tells PetaPixel. “The screenshot we received was a receipt for the Canon SX740 and they were charged $73.59. We informed the person that they had been scammed and asked to provide us with the site URL.”

The website in question, www.cucciseru.com, appears to only sell clothing, a random assortment of AI-generated junk. However, sure enough, Action Camera’s logo is at the top.

Warning: To be extremely clear, the website, cucciseru.com, linked above cannot be trusted. The link is safe, but the website is illegitimate.

However, for those who end up on cucciseru.com through certain TikTok links, like this one that seemingly only works when viewed on mobile devices, the website is also a camera store, complete with 54 different cameras for sale. The available models include popular point-and-shoots like the Canon PowerShot SX740 and Ricoh GR IV, toy cameras like the Kodak Charmera, waterproof models like the OM System Tough TG-7, and luxury cameras such as the Leica Q3 43 and Sony RX1R III. The prices are absurd, such as a Ricoh GR IV for $32.45 or a Leica Q3 43 for $55.90.

However, what’s true no matter how a person ends up on this scam website is that Action Camera’s very real logo appears at the top, lending the fake site an air of legitimacy.

As White tells PetaPixel, there are also numerous TikTok “influencers” who are seen online hawking the website’s goods and linking to cucciseru.com. White says there are almost 80 videos showing off various point-and-shoot camera models.

“I think it’s really important to educate the public about this scam and how to spot the signs when shopping for cameras online,” White says. “Our business is relatively small but we really pride ourselves on being able to have a positive impact on the photographic community. It deeply saddens and alarms me that we are involved with someone else’s scam.”

As White says, Action Camera is not a nationwide photo retailer, so he’s not sure why the company was chosen as an unwilling participant in an expansive online scam.

This is not the first time PetaPixel has seen this type of scam in operation. Last summer, Leica Camera AG issued warnings to customers after various fake Leica Store websites appeared online, promising Leica cameras at impossible prices. These fake websites worked very similarly to cucciseru.com. Users typically wound up on the fake photo retailer sites through social media pages and ads. While the prices on those fake Leica sites weren’t quite as ridiculous, they were still impossibly low. A Leica D-Lux 8 for $448.18, for example, is never going to happen. That camera will never arrive.

If something appears too good to be true, it usually is.

“The fact that the cameras are being sold at such little cost should be a huge red flag,” White says. “Furthermore, if you do enough research you’d know that the Canon SX740 for instance is not available in any colors other than black and silver, but you can ‘purchase’ this camera from the website in almost any color you’d like.”

However, as White relays, the person who contacted the real Action Camera said she had seen numerous other TikTok users showing off the camera and linking to the fake site.

“I can see how this would convince someone enough that the site was legitimate. It does concern me, though, that there are more people likely involved in this scam.”

There are other warning signs for people to watch out for, aside from impossible prices. Action Camera’s logo is at the top of the fake website, but the URL doesn’t match. It’s not obvious what cucciseru.com even is, but the domain was registered by an anonymous party through Dynadot Privacy Service. Good luck to anyone trying to track down the culprit (or culprits).

“I can definitely see how someone who consumes content on TikTok and uses TikTok as a resource for information and e-commerce may have more faith than they should in the influencers and in the platform — especially, those who aren’t familiar with photography equipment,” White explains. “You’re being told what to think by someone who has enough followers to seem like a legitimate resource. I would encourage anyone who is looking for a camera to first call their local camera store (if they have one) even just to inquire if something like this seems legitimate. Or order one from them. If no local retailers are available, then do a little more research to see what the cameras actually retail for and purchase from a trusted camera retailer, or even directly from the manufacturer. Obviously, B&H is the most well-known camera store in the country but there are so many other trusted retailers to choose from.”

For those near Reno, Nevada, or Rocklin, California, there is also the real Action Camera, which has been selling real cameras to real people for over 40 years and regularly hosts classes and outreach events for local photographers. The company also ships to customers outside of the area, although White’s focus is just on making sure people are aware of this scam and that they protect themselves when buying online.

“I want consumers to be protected and aware so they don’t become discouraged to continue their pursuit for photo/video,” White says. “There’s a reason that we are in this industry and it’s for our love of photography and all other creative pursuits.”

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.