TikTok Scammers Stole a Camera Store’s Identity

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three screenshots: a camera store’s homepage, a stylized digital image of a person using a camera, and a product page for a digital camera with details and a product photo.

Identity theft is a major issue for people online. However, identity thieves don’t only target individuals; they can also imitate full-blown businesses. An unknown actor is pretending to be Action Camera, a small camera retailer with locations in Nevada and California, and scamming people out of their hard-earned money.

Brian White, who manages Action Camera’s Reno, Nevada, location, tells PetaPixel that someone is using Action Camera’s logo online and pretending to sell cameras and other goods. This came to White’s attention after someone who ordered a Canon PowerShot camera through the fraudulent website emailed Action Camera, wondering about the status of their order.

“Because our logo is at the top of their website, the person reached out to us to check on the status of their order,” White tells PetaPixel. “The screenshot we received was a receipt for the Canon SX740 and they were charged $73.59. We informed the person that they had been scammed and asked to provide us with the site URL.”

Screenshot of an online store listing two cameras: a blue Canon Powershot camera for $29.90 USD on the left, and a black RH GR IV digital camera for $32.45 USD on the right. Filter and sort options are visible above.
A screenshot from the very fake version of Action Camera, which operates on the cucciseru.com URL.

The website in question, www.cucciseru.com, appears to only sell clothing, a random assortment of AI-generated junk. However, sure enough, Action Camera’s logo is at the top.

Warning: To be extremely clear, the website, cucciseru.com, linked above cannot be trusted. The link is safe, but the website is illegitimate.

Screenshot of an online store called Action Camera. Featured collection shows four shirts: a black one with skeletons, a white one with a superhero dachshund, a white one with cartoon dogs, and a gray one with a boxer in pink gloves.
This is what the fake ‘Action Camera’ site looks like on desktop. It sells novelty clothes.

However, for those who end up on cucciseru.com through certain TikTok links, like this one that seemingly only works when viewed on mobile devices, the website is also a camera store, complete with 54 different cameras for sale. The available models include popular point-and-shoots like the Canon PowerShot SX740 and Ricoh GR IV, toy cameras like the Kodak Charmera, waterproof models like the OM System Tough TG-7, and luxury cameras such as the Leica Q3 43 and Sony RX1R III. The prices are absurd, such as a Ricoh GR IV for $32.45 or a Leica Q3 43 for $55.90.

Mobile website screenshot for Action Camera showing categories: Point & Shoot Cameras, Screen Protectors, Film Cameras, Mirrorless Cameras, DSLR Cameras, Final Clearance, and a camera accessory labeled "lut 3.
This is what the website looks like when reached via certain TikTok links on mobile devices.

However, what’s true no matter how a person ends up on this scam website is that Action Camera’s very real logo appears at the top, lending the fake site an air of legitimacy.

As White tells PetaPixel, there are also numerous TikTok “influencers” who are seen online hawking the website’s goods and linking to cucciseru.com. White says there are almost 80 videos showing off various point-and-shoot camera models.

A product listing for a Sony RX1R III compact camera on an online store called Action Camera. The camera is shown from the front, with price listed as $55.90 USD and 430 units sold.
A Sony RX1R III for $55.90?!
No.

“I think it’s really important to educate the public about this scam and how to spot the signs when shopping for cameras online,” White says. “Our business is relatively small but we really pride ourselves on being able to have a positive impact on the photographic community. It deeply saddens and alarms me that we are involved with someone else’s scam.”

As White says, Action Camera is not a nationwide photo retailer, so he’s not sure why the company was chosen as an unwilling participant in an expansive online scam.

A shopping cart screen shows a digital camera priced at $28.45. A banner says the cart is saved for 1 minute, 54 seconds. Offers include 15% off with $21.55 more and free gifts with $16.55 more. A checkout button is at the bottom.
This camera will never arrive.

This is not the first time PetaPixel has seen this type of scam in operation. Last summer, Leica Camera AG issued warnings to customers after various fake Leica Store websites appeared online, promising Leica cameras at impossible prices. These fake websites worked very similarly to cucciseru.com. Users typically wound up on the fake photo retailer sites through social media pages and ads. While the prices on those fake Leica sites weren’t quite as ridiculous, they were still impossibly low. A Leica D-Lux 8 for $448.18, for example, is never going to happen. That camera will never arrive.

If something appears too good to be true, it usually is.

“The fact that the cameras are being sold at such little cost should be a huge red flag,” White says. “Furthermore, if you do enough research you’d know that the Canon SX740 for instance is not available in any colors other than black and silver, but you can ‘purchase’ this camera from the website in almost any color you’d like.”

Screenshot of an online store product page for the RH GR IV Digital Camera, showing the camera images, price of $32.45 USD, and shopping information like visitors, sales, and discounts.

Screenshot of a product description for the "Action Camera." The text details features like a newly designed 18.3mm GR lens, high-resolution images, advanced lens elements, and edge-to-edge sharpness.

However, as White relays, the person who contacted the real Action Camera said she had seen numerous other TikTok users showing off the camera and linking to the fake site.

“I can see how this would convince someone enough that the site was legitimate. It does concern me, though, that there are more people likely involved in this scam.”

There are other warning signs for people to watch out for, aside from impossible prices. Action Camera’s logo is at the top of the fake website, but the URL doesn’t match. It’s not obvious what cucciseru.com even is, but the domain was registered by an anonymous party through Dynadot Privacy Service. Good luck to anyone trying to track down the culprit (or culprits).

“I can definitely see how someone who consumes content on TikTok and uses TikTok as a resource for information and e-commerce may have more faith than they should in the influencers and in the platform — especially, those who aren’t familiar with photography equipment,” White explains. “You’re being told what to think by someone who has enough followers to seem like a legitimate resource. I would encourage anyone who is looking for a camera to first call their local camera store (if they have one) even just to inquire if something like this seems legitimate. Or order one from them. If no local retailers are available, then do a little more research to see what the cameras actually retail for and purchase from a trusted camera retailer, or even directly from the manufacturer. Obviously, B&H is the most well-known camera store in the country but there are so many other trusted retailers to choose from.”

Screenshot of an online camera store showing four cameras for sale. Two OM System TG-7 Digital Cameras (red and black) are on sale for $79 each, along with Coolpix P950 and X half Premium Compact models.

For those near Reno, Nevada, or Rocklin, California, there is also the real Action Camera, which has been selling real cameras to real people for over 40 years and regularly hosts classes and outreach events for local photographers. The company also ships to customers outside of the area, although White’s focus is just on making sure people are aware of this scam and that they protect themselves when buying online.

“I want consumers to be protected and aware so they don’t become discouraged to continue their pursuit for photo/video,” White says. “There’s a reason that we are in this industry and it’s for our love of photography and all other creative pursuits.”

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com.

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
view from space insta360 action camera The View from a 360-Degree Camera 100,000 Feet Above Earth
Close-up of a Leica camera displaying the brand logo prominently. The camera has a textured grip and a large lens attached, with the Leica emblem in red on the body. The image highlights the camera's design and brand identity. Leica’s New Frame.io Camera to Cloud Integration Won’t Stop With the SL3
A rugged action camera floats amid splashing water and ice, with its front screen displaying a person snowboarding, highlighting the camera’s durability and suitability for extreme sports. DJI’s Osmo Action 6 Camera Has a New Square Image Sensor
A close-up of an Insta360 camera mounted on a tripod, set against a blurred natural background. The camera has a touchscreen and is labeled "Insta360 Ace Pro 2." The image features an overlay with "PetaPixel Reviews. Insta360 Ace Pro 2 Review: It Puts Other Action Cameras on Notice
Discussion