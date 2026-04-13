Famed Highland Cows Removed After Surge in Tourist Selfies with Animals

A herd of Highland cows has been removed from a nature reserve after increasing numbers of visitors were getting too close to the animals to take photos and videos.

The Highland cows were relocated from Hothfield Heathlands Nature Reserve in Ashford, Kent in the U.K., according to a report by the BBC. Kent Wildlife Trust, which manages the reserve, says there was a sharp rise in visitors attempting to take selfies with the cows and in some cases trying to touch them, despite guidance to stay at least 33 feet (10 meters) away.

Highland cows have been widely featured in viral content across social media platforms, with more than 300,000 videos on TikTok tagged with related hashtags. Posts showing people approaching, taking selfies with, and even hugging the animals have drawn thousands of likes.

The organization says interest in the animals “has exploded” and that people have continued to get too close, with a spokesperson adding the pressure on the Highland cows “has become too much”. In a social media post, the trust says it had “made the decision to remove the cows” to an undisclosed location “at least for the time being”.

“The constant pressure will be affecting the animals’ ability to behave naturally,” Ian Rickards, an area manager at Kent Wildlife Trust, tells the BBC. “Also, the effect of hundreds of people walking off paths across sensitive habitats will be damaging the wildlife the site is designated for.”

Highland cows at the reserve are used as working livestock to help manage the landscape and are not accustomed to close human interaction. The issue follows similar concerns raised elsewhere. According to a further report by the BBC, Peak District National Park Authority has also warned visitors not to approach Highland cows in open fields in Derbyshire and take selfies with them. The news outlet reports that viral videos have surfaced showing people hugging highland cows in this area.A spokesperson for the authority added hugging cows should be avoided as it was “highly dangerous” due to the risk of being trampled, charged, or attacked, especially when cows have calves.

World Animal Protection describes 40% of “wildlife selfies” posted on social media as “bad selfies” — meaning someone hugging, holding, or inappropriately interacting with a wild animal. A “good” wildlife selfie was described as a picture where there is no contact between an animal and a human, and the animal is not being restrained or held in captivity to be used as a photo prop.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.