Atomos Acquires Flanders Scientific, Among the Most Trusted Reference Monitor Brands

Atomos has acquired Flanders Scientific, a major name in the professional reference monitor space.

The Australian Atomos announced the acquisition today, saying that the acquisition of Flanders Scientific “reinforces Atomos’ long-term commitment to precision monitoring across the entire production pipeline, from on-camera capture through to final color grading and delivery.”

Atomos believes it can combine its global outreach, innovation, and connected ecosystem with Flanders Scientific’s world-class expertise in color science and reference display technology. The acquisition “positions Atomos to deliver a more complete and integrated monitoring solution for filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators worldwide.”

Atomos already has a wide range of monitoring solutions in its product lineup, including Shinobi series monitors, Ninja monitor-recorders, Sumo on-set monitors, and Shogun AV solutions for broadcasting and corporate workflows. Atomos recently began gauging interest in Studio Pro, a new line that will “complement Atomos’ growing reference monitoring capabilities later this year.”

Now, with the acquisition of Flanders Scientific, Atomos says it will deliver products across the entire spectrum of monitoring, from on-camera, on-set, and live production, through to postproduction and final delivery at every level.

As Atomos notes, Flanders Scientific’s expertise and value go beyond making high-quality, professional-grade reference monitors. The company has also built up expansive trust over the years and meets very strict industry requirements, a feat that takes “many years of product development, testing, and industry validation.”

Flanders Scientific will continue to operate as a distinct brand, leveraging its brand recognition. Atomos says there will be “no change” to Flanders Scientific’s product philosophy or engineering.

“This announcement builds on Atomos’ broader investment in advanced display technologies and its ongoing development of the Studio Pro line. Together with Flanders Scientific, Atomos is accelerating its vision to deliver a complete monitoring ecosystem that spans every stage of production,” Atomos says.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome the Flanders Scientific team into Atomos. They have built a reputation for absolute precision and trust in reference monitoring, and that aligns perfectly with where we are taking the Atomos business. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to monitoring at every level, from on-camera through to final delivery, while also accelerating our ability to support the highest tier of professional production and post-production workflows,” explains Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “By combining FSI’s expertise with our global scale and innovation, we are creating something truly unique for the industry. Just as importantly, we are committed to preserving what makes Flanders Scientific special. The brand, the philosophy, and the engineering approach will remain unchanged, while gaining the support and reach of the broader Atomos organization.”

“Joining Atomos is a significant, and exciting, moment for Flanders Scientific. FSI was built on the simple premise that professionals responsible for image fidelity deserve tools they can trust. That standard has never changed, and it won’t. What this partnership gives us is the infrastructure and reach to stand behind that promise for more customers, in more markets, more effectively than we could on our own. I’m excited about what we can deliver together — not just for the broadcast, digital imaging technician, and colorist communities we have always served, but for the broader production world that Atomos reaches every day. The best work FSI has ever done is still ahead of us,” adds Bram Desmet, CEO of Flanders Scientific.

Both Atomos and Flanders Scientific will have booths at NAB 2026 in Las Vegas, which kicks off later this week on April 18.

Image credits: Atomos, Flanders Scientific