TTArtisan Launches New $150 AF 17mm f/1.8 Air Lens

TTArtisan has introduced the TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air, a compact and lightweight wide-angle prime designed for APS-C mirrorless systems. Available in Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, the new lens emphasizes portability, fast aperture performance, and everyday versatility at an accessible price.

A Lightweight Wide-Angle for Everyday Shooting

Weighing approximately 5.7 ounces (161 grams), the AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is positioned as an ultra-portable option for photographers seeking a carry-anywhere lens. Built with an all-metal body, it combines durability with a minimalist design while maintaining a compact footprint suited for travel and daily use.

The 17mm focal length, equivalent to roughly 25mm on full-frame systems, delivers an 81-degree angle of view. This places it in a versatile range for a variety of shooting scenarios, including street photography, environmental portraits, and landscapes, promising a natural perspective with minimal distortion.

Fast Aperture and Close-Focus Flexibility

A maximum aperture of f/1.8 allows for improved low-light performance and greater creative control over depth of field. TTArtisans notes that the lens can produce soft background blur, making it suitable for subject isolation in both stills and video.

With a minimum focusing distance of 7.1 inches (0.2 meters), the lens also supports close-up shooting, enabling wide-angle compositions that emphasize foreground elements while maintaining context in the background. This capability opens up creative options for detail-oriented shots and dynamic perspectives.

Autofocus Performance and Optical Design

The lens incorporates a stepping motor (STM) autofocus system for smooth, quiet operation. This makes it suitable for both photography and video, particularly in situations where silent focusing is beneficial. Compatibility with features such as eye detection and face tracking depends on the camera body in use.

Optically, the lens features a 14-element, 10-group construction designed to deliver sharp image quality across the frame. TTArtisan positions the design as balancing performance with compactness, aligning with the lens’s lightweight “Air” series concept.

Build and System Compatibility

Constructed with a full metal barrel, the AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is designed for durability while maintaining a premium feel. The lens includes a 52mm filter thread and supports Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, making it compatible with a wide range of APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is priced at $148 and is scheduled to launch on April 10, 2026, at 5 PM (GMT+8). Availability is expected through TTArtisan’s official channels and authorized retailers.

Image credits: TTArtisan