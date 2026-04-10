TTArtisan Launches New $150 AF 17mm f/1.8 Air Lens

Kate Garibaldi

A camera lens labeled "AIR 12mm F2" is displayed against a smooth blue background with the word "Air" written in large, white script behind it. The lens reflects light and appears to be floating.

TTArtisan has introduced the TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air, a compact and lightweight wide-angle prime designed for APS-C mirrorless systems. Available in Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, the new lens emphasizes portability, fast aperture performance, and everyday versatility at an accessible price.

Buy the TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air new on B&HBuy the TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air used on KEH.com

A Lightweight Wide-Angle for Everyday Shooting

Weighing approximately 5.7 ounces (161 grams), the AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is positioned as an ultra-portable option for photographers seeking a carry-anywhere lens. Built with an all-metal body, it combines durability with a minimalist design while maintaining a compact footprint suited for travel and daily use.

A woman in a light dress holds a camera and looks into the distance outdoors, with trees in the background and the word "TTARTISAN" displayed on the left.

The 17mm focal length, equivalent to roughly 25mm on full-frame systems, delivers an 81-degree angle of view. This places it in a versatile range for a variety of shooting scenarios, including street photography, environmental portraits, and landscapes, promising a natural perspective with minimal distortion.

Fast Aperture and Close-Focus Flexibility

A maximum aperture of f/1.8 allows for improved low-light performance and greater creative control over depth of field. TTArtisans notes that the lens can produce soft background blur, making it suitable for subject isolation in both stills and video.

With a minimum focusing distance of 7.1 inches (0.2 meters), the lens also supports close-up shooting, enabling wide-angle compositions that emphasize foreground elements while maintaining context in the background. This capability opens up creative options for detail-oriented shots and dynamic perspectives.

A collage of four images: a woman in a floral dress with a fan and flower in her hair, a woman in a field holding yellow flowers, vibrant city billboards at night, and a lit-up street restaurant at night.

A child in plastic wrap holding flowers, a boy throwing grass in the air, and an elderly man working with tools in a shop filled with knives.

Autofocus Performance and Optical Design

The lens incorporates a stepping motor (STM) autofocus system for smooth, quiet operation. This makes it suitable for both photography and video, particularly in situations where silent focusing is beneficial. Compatibility with features such as eye detection and face tracking depends on the camera body in use.

Optically, the lens features a 14-element, 10-group construction designed to deliver sharp image quality across the frame. TTArtisan positions the design as balancing performance with compactness, aligning with the lens’s lightweight “Air” series concept.

A hand holding a silver and black camera against a blue sky with white clouds; the person is wearing a gold ring on their ring finger.

A person holds a Sony Alpha 7C digital camera with a TTArtisan 35mm f/1.4 lens, showcasing the camera body and lens details against a plain white background.

Build and System Compatibility

Constructed with a full metal barrel, the AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is designed for durability while maintaining a premium feel. The lens includes a 52mm filter thread and supports Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, making it compatible with a wide range of APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Four images show close-ups of hands holding camera equipment, including camera lenses and cameras, with outdoor backgrounds and soft natural light.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air is priced at $148 and is scheduled to launch on April 10, 2026, at 5 PM (GMT+8). Availability is expected through TTArtisan’s official channels and authorized retailers.

Buy the TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air new on B&HBuy the TTArtisan AF 17mm f/1.8 Air used on KEH.com

Image credits: TTArtisan

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