Eizo’s New 31.5-inch 4K CS3200X Monitor Promises Very Accurate Color

Eizo has announced the ColorEdge CS3200X, a new 31.5-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor that promises extremely accurate color rendering for professional photography, videography, and design workflows.

The ColorEdge CS3200X joins the existing ColorEdge CS Series lineup, which includes the smaller 27-inch CS2740 and even smaller 24-inch CS2400S. The new CS3200X is the largest display in the current CS Series family and the second 4K UHD display, alongside the CS2740.

Eizo says its new display caters to the increasing demands among professionals for higher-resolution monitors.

“As the first 31.5-inch 4K model in the ColorEdge CS Series, the CS3200X provides a workspace designed for these requirements. Its generous screen size keeps timelines, layers, and tools comfortably in view, while the detailed 4K resolution renders images and video with crisp detail, allowing creators to discern fine textures and tonal transitions with greater precision,” Eizo explains.

The Eizo ColorEdge CS3200X may be larger than its CS Series siblings, but it makes many of the same promises concerning color performance. The monitor has extremely impressive 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space and 96% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. With this performance, the monitor promises to accurately and consistently cover key color spaces across photo, video, print, and design workflows.

With the increasing importance of video work in the creative space, especially as more photographers shift to hybrid business models, the CS3200X comes equipped with preset modes for DCI-P3 and BT.709 to support video workflows. Eizo notes that a Display P3 preset “ensures consistency with mobile devices and MacBook computers.”

The CS3200X features a Wide-Gamut LED IPS panel that offers 10-bit color from a 16-bit LUT. The display can show 1.07 billion colors. Although it supports industry-standard transfer functions, including Hybrid log-gamma (HLG) and Perceptual Quantization (PQ), it is worth noting that the display’s typical brightness maxes out at 350 nits, which falls short of various industry HDR standards. It is not an especially bright display.

Nonetheless, the display is clearly targeted more at video professionals than prior CS Series models in Eizo’s lineup, borrowing the pre-calibrated video-friendly presets typically found in the company’s CG Series. The CS3200X is also the first CS Series monitor to feature Sync Signal, which automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, gamma, and color gamut to match the input signal’s metadata, including video metadata.

“This ensures accurate viewing conditions when switching between SDR and HDR or moving across color spaces, reducing manual steps and maintaining consistency from the start of each project,” Eizo promises.

Lending further credence to the improved video performance of the CS3200X, Eizo is publicly debuting its new monitor at the video-focused NAB Show in Las Vegas next week.

As for ports, the Eizo ColorEdge CS3200X has USB Type-C, DisplayPort (HDCP 2.3), and HDMI (Deep Color, HDCP 1.4/2.3) inputs. The display also has two USB Type-A 5Gbps and a pair of USB 2.0 Type-A downstream ports. There are two USB 5Gbps upstream ports, one Type-C and one Type-B.

From a design perspective, the Eizo ColorEdge CS3200X is the first CS Series monitor to ship with a bundled light-shielding hood. It also employs a new three-sided frameless design to minimize the size of the front bezels, and it is a fanless monitor, meaning it should be essentially silent during operation. The monitor tilts 35 degrees up, five degrees down, and swivels 344 degrees. It weighs 11.3 kilograms (24.9 pounds) with its stand and hood installed.

Pricing and Availability

The Eizo ColorEdge CS3200X will begin shipping in June for an undisclosed price. For reference, the 27-inch Eizo ColorEdge CS2740, which lacks some of the CS3200X’s features and the bundled hood, is currently $1,597, down from its standard retail price of $1,947. It is a safe bet that the CS3200X will be priced higher than the CS2740 but likely quite a bit below the flagship CG3100X announced last year, which promises higher performance for about $5,000.

Image credits: Eizo