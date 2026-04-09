Acclaimed Cameraman Behind David Attenborough Documentaries Dies Trekking in Nepal

Doug Allan, a pioneering cameraman and photographer renowned for his work with David Attenborough, has died while trekking in Nepal.

Allan’s management company Jo Sarsby Management confirmed that the cameraman had passed away at the age of 74 while “immersed in nature and surrounded by friends”.

Allan was a principal cameraman on major BBC wildlife documentaries including The Blue Planet, Blue Planet II, Planet Earth, and Frozen Planet. He won eight Emmy awards for his work.

“A true pioneer of wildlife film-making, Doug captured some of the most breathtaking and intimate moments in the natural world,” Jo Sarsby Management says in a statement.

“Doug leaves behind a visual legacy that few could ever match. His work brought audiences closer to the wonders of our planet, inspiring awe, understanding and deep respect for the planet.”

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues across the wildlife filmmaking industry and the many people around the world who admired his work.”

Born in 1951 in Dunfermline, Fife, Allan developed an early interest in diving after watching Jacques Cousteau’s 1956 documentary The Silent World, one of the first films to use underwater cinematography. After graduating with a degree in marine biology from the University of Stirling, he worked a series of diving jobs before joining the British Antarctic Survey as a research diver, based at Signy Island in the South Orkney Islands.

According to a report by the BBC, Allan said his career changed after a chance meeting with Attenborough in 1981 at the Antarctic base, which led to his involvement in the documentary series Living Planet and a long career filming in extreme environments.

“It was a chance meeting with David Attenborough, of all people, in 1981,” Allan recalled. “He turned up in our base with a small film crew. I helped him for a couple of days and quite literally at the end of those two days I looked at the cameraman and thought, you know, you are doing.”

“The next trip to the Antarctic I bought a 16mm movie camera and in the wonderful naiveness of youth I went and did some filming of emperor penguins and sold the footage to the BBC when I went back. That’s where it all started.”

He went on to work with Attenborough for decades and later asked him to contribute commentary to the 2012 BBC Scotland series Wildlife Cameramen at Work. In 2017, he told BBC Scotland he had spent about 620 days searching for and filming polar bears.

Allan described several close encounters with wildlife during his career, including one instance in which a polar bear approached him, and another in which a walrus grabbed his legs while he was filming underwater. He said he managed to free himself by hitting the animal with his camera.

Allan was made an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and received an OBE in 2024 for his contributions to broadcasting and environmental awareness.

Image credits: Header photo by Christopher Michel via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0