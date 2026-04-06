SmallRig Brings Stylish Wooden Grip and Tripod Plate to the Fujifilm X-E5

Jeremy Gray

A translucent camera body displaying a dark wooden grip and a black metal baseplate attachment on the left and bottom sides of the camera.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is already a beautiful camera, arguably one of the best-looking new models released last year. SmallRig wants to make the X-E5 even more stylish (and functional) with a new wooden grip and Arca-Swiss tripod plate attachment.

As reported by Asobinet, the new wooden grip mount plate comes with black or silver metal to match the user’s X-E5 and features an ebony or rosewood grip. It also ships with a wooden accent set of accessories, including a matching soft-touch shutter release and hot shoe cover.

A wooden camera grip attached to the left side of a digital camera body, enhancing the camera's ergonomics. The camera is mostly grayed out, highlighting the wooden grip and black metal base.

Illustration showing a camera grip attachment with a cutout for easy access to the camera’s battery compartment. Blue arrows indicate the direction to remove the battery without detaching the grip.

A black metal camera bracket with a wooden side handle is shown disassembled, along with four separate parts: a screw, a wooden plate, a metal washer, and a small black connector.

SmallRig explains that the tripod mount/grip adds only 51 grams (1.8 ounces) to the camera, making it a lightweight way to give an X-E5 a bit of distinct style and a useful tripod plate, eliminating the need for a dedicated tripod plate accessory. The plate has cutouts to preserve access to the battery compartment.

The X-E5 is undoubtedly a beautiful camera straight out of the box, but it does maintain a pretty thin profile, which means it lacks a pronounced front grip. When using smaller, lightweight lenses, this may not be a limitation. However, for photographers with heavier optics, a more ample grip could prove useful.

Buy the SmallRig Wooden L-Shaped Grip new on B&HBuy the SmallRig Wooden L-Shaped Grip used on KEH.com

While SmallRig’s new wooden X-E5 grip plates are expected to ship on April 21, in just a few weeks, the company has a lot of similar products, both with wooden and silicone grips, for many other models, including the Fujifilm X half, the OM System OM-3, the Canon EOS R50 V, the Sigma BF, the Canon PowerShot V1, the Leica Q3, the Fujifilm GFX100RF, the Fujifilm X-M5, the Panasonic Lumix S9, the Sony a7CR and a7C II, the Nikon Zf, the Fujifilm X100V and X100VI, and more.

A Fujifilm camera with a brown leather strap and wooden grip is shown on a wooden table; one image shows the front with lens, the other shows the back with the LCD screen displaying a black-and-white photo.
The Fujifilm GFX100RF with SmallRig’s wooden grip and tripod mount plate.

Photographers who like the wooden accents included with the new X-E5 wooden grip mount plate can grab the hot shoe cover and shutter button set for Fujifilm X Series cameras separately as well. The natural wood finish sets come in rosewood, walnut, and ebony for $13.99.

Four camera illustrations show dark wood accents on the shutter button and hot shoe cover in different camera models, all displayed against a white background.
SmallRig’s wooden hot shoe cover and shutter release cap work with most Fujifilm X Series cameras.

It’s always nice when photographers can add a bit of personal flair to their camera. In the case of a grip and Arca-Swiss tripod plate, it just so happens the extra style can also come with improved usability.

Image credits: SmallRig

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