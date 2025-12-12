SmallRig’s New Ricoh GR IV Accessories Are Practical and Stylish

SmallRig has unveiled a full accessory ecosystem designed specifically for the Ricoh GR IV, expanding the compact camera’s portability, protection, and day-to-day usability by offering a leather half case, straps, a thumb grip, a lens hood with UV filter, and a crossbody-style storage bag. The coordinated system is meant to elevate the GR IV’s handling and field-readiness.

The ecosystem aims to give street photographers and travel shooters more flexibility, offering quick transitions between shooting styles while keeping the camera protected and immediately accessible, and it arrives as the Ricoh GR IV itself has been reviewed and approved by PetaPixel as a worthy successor in the GR series.

A Cohesive Accessory System

SmallRig’s approach centers on creating a complete, stylistically unified set of accessories that work together rather than as isolated add-ons. The leather half case, wrist and shoulder straps, compact storage bag, and grip options all share a consistent design language with premium materials that complement the Ricoh GR IV’s minimalist aesthetic. Each component is meant to upgrade the camera’s usability and comfort without compromising its pocketable size.

Camera Bag and Carry Solutions

The new crossbody camera bag functions as both a protective storage solution and an everyday sling. Its magnetic closure allows quick, one-handed access to the camera, while the interior offers purposeful organization with dedicated pockets for batteries, memory cards, and an AirTag slot. The matching straps use quick-release buckles, allowing photographers to switch easily between shoulder carry, wrist carry, or handheld operation depending on the shooting situation.

Leather Half Case and Grip Enhancements

At the center of the ecosystem is a retro-style leather half case designed to improve the camera’s handling while providing all-day protection. The snug-fitting case preserves access to all essential controls and includes a built-in tripod mount so photographers can set up quickly without removing the case. SmallRig has also introduced a dedicated thumb grip (SKU 5688), engineered to provide a more stable one-handed hold. The grip includes non-slip texturing and protective silicone pads that prevent abrasion on the camera body and hot shoe. It is shaped to avoid blocking the flash, ADJ. lever, or mode dial, ensuring full functionality during use.

Lens Hood, UV Filter, and Protective Cap

Rounding out the system is a compact lens hood and UV filter unit (SKU 5680) that attaches directly to the GR IV’s bayonet mount. The hood promises to help reduce flare and ghosting to improve contrast and color accuracy, while the UV filter adds front-element protection with a weather-ready sealed surface. A matching protective cap secures over the filter for full coverage and includes a tether to help prevent loss. The design adds minimal bulk and preserves the camera’s ability to slide easily into a pocket.

Full Ecosystem at a Glance

SmallRig’s accessory lineup for the Ricoh GR IV includes the leather half case, a range of straps including wrist, shoulder, and finger options, a dedicated crossbody storage bag, a textured thumb grip, and a compact lens hood with UV filter and protective cap. The system is built around top-grain leather, minimalist hardware, and small form-factor engineering that enhances usability without altering the character of the GR IV. Taken together, these accessories offer improved access, grip, stability, organization, and protection in a cohesive package.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig Thumb Grip for Ricoh GR IV (SKU 5688) is priced at 14.99 USD, while the Lens Hood with UV Filter and Protective Cap (SKU 5680) is available for 16.99 USD. Additional accessories, including the leather half case, straps, and crossbody storage bag, are part of the broader SmallRig ecosystem for the Ricoh GR IV. All products are available now through SmallRig’s official site.

Image credits: SmallRig