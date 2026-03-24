‘Claude, Resize These Photos’ – Anthropic’s Agentic AI Will Run Photoshop For You

Matt Growcoot

A computer screen displays a grid of numerous small, assorted images on a black background, resembling a digital photo gallery or image organization software interface.

Processing thousands of photos on a computer can be a cumbersome task, especially when the task at hand is tedious and unimaginative. Could agentic AI be an answer to that?

In a recent update to Claude, Anthropic’s AI assistant, the AI can now complete tasks on the user’s computer. In the example video below, Claude is asked to “batch process” a bunch of photos by resizing them to 1200 pixels and adding a logo to each one.

While shortcuts in Photoshop can help with this type of perfunctory editing task, it’s still laborious. What’s eye-catching about Claude’s pitch is that the user doesn’t even need to be in the same room as their computer; they can be out and about while texting Claude on the associated Dispatch app and get the AI to perform mind-numbing tasks remotely.

Agentic AI could be used for other humdrum tasks, such as renaming multiple layers in Photoshop or applying the same edit or style across multiple images.

What’s the Catch?

Claude says its AI chatbot will “first prioritize connectors to supported services such as the Google Workplace suite or Slack.” But even if a connector isn’t available, Claude can still execute a task by operating the user’s computer in much the same way a human does.

However, since Claude’s computer use is still a research preview, it recommends that users don’t give the AI access to sensitive files. CNET cites experts that say agentic AI can take drastic actions without warning, and is vulnerable to being hacked by bad actors.

The feature is initially only available to Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers on macOS.

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