Civilian Drone Collides With Firefighting Aircraft Over Palisades Fire

On Thursday, a civilian-operated drone collided with a firefighting “Super Scooper” airplane while it was operating above the Palisades Fire, the FAA reports. The plane was able to land safely but the incident is still under investigation.

The LA Times reports that while it was able to land, the collision punched a hole in one of the wings of the Canadian plane, grounding the firefighting aircraft until it can be repaired.

It is illegal to fly a drone over a wildfire as it is seen as interfering with the firefighting efforts. This particular instance is a prime example as to why, since the collision resulted in the loss of one of the major tools used to combat massive wildfires.

“It’s a federal crime, punishable by up to 12 months in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts on public lands,” the FAA says. “The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the (temporary flight restrictions).”

Anthony Marrone, the LA County Fire Chief, tells the LA Times that the FBI is en route to the area with what he refers to as “aerial armor” in order to assure that no other drones can fly over the area and cause additional damage or disruptions. The FAA also reiterated its no-fly zone over the wildfires in Southern California as a “no fly” temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been placed over the areas since Thursday.

TFRs prohibit all aircraft, including planes and drones, that are not involved in firefighting efforts from flying over the area.

“Any drone pilot who recklessly interferes with firefighting or other emergency response operations can face civil penalties (fines) from the FAA of up to $20,000 per violation,” Ian Gregor, a public affairs manager for the FAA, said last week.

Despite warnings, the LA Times notes multiple photographers seem to be ignoring the rules and uploading drone images of the affected areas. It points to a thread on the Drones subreddit where enthusiasts are chiding a photographer for uploading images clearly captured from a drone. The post appears to have since been deleted. While it is possible to obtain a waiver to fly over the area legally, the FAA tells the LA Times that no such waivers had been granted as of Thursday when the drone collided with the Super Scooper.

