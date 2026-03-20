Facebook Will Pay Creators $3K Per Month to Post Videos

Facebook is offering TikTok and YouTube creators up to $3,000 per month to post videos on the platform.

Meta announced the Creator Fast Track program on Wednesday, aimed at encouraging influencers from platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to post video content on Facebook. The initiative offers guaranteed monthly payments along with expanded reach.

Under the Creator Fast Track program, influencers with at least 100,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube can receive $1,000 per month. Those with more than 1 million followers are eligible for $3,000 per month. Applicants must verify their follower counts on these platforms to qualify.

To remain eligible, participants are required to post at least 15 short-form videos, or Reels, on Facebook within a 30-day period. These must be shared across at least 10 different days. While the content does not have to be exclusive to Facebook, it must be original to the creator and can include AI-generated material.

Meta says the program is designed for “established creators who are new to or rediscovering Facebook.” It is currently available only to creators based in the United States and Canada, and payments are capped at a maximum of three months.

The company also says it paid nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, a 35% increase from the previous year. Around 60% of that total went to Reels content, with the remainder distributed across other formats.

According to a report by CNBC, Facebook has historically struggled to attract and retain creators, despite having more than three billion users. Many of these creators have favored platforms like TikTok and YouTube instead. The new program is part of a broader effort to bring in creators with established audiences and increase the amount of original content on the platform.

Meta is betting that a combination of upfront payments and greater content distribution will encourage more consistent posting, particularly as creators report unpredictable earnings across platforms.

“We really want every creator to see Facebook as a home for them and a necessary platform to be on,” Yair Livne, vice president of product for Facebook Creators tells CNBC. “We believe monetization is a big part of that story.”

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