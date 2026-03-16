Updated Ultimate Lens Hoods Promise Better Photos Through Glass

The creators of the Ultimate Lens Hood (ULH) have launched a new crowdfunding campaign introducing three updated products designed to help photographers and videographers shoot through glass without glare or reflections. The new lineup includes options for traditional cameras, smartphones, and action cameras.

The campaign launched on Kickstarter March 1 and has already surpassed its funding goal, raising more than £74,000 (nearly $100,000) from over 2,000 backers with several weeks remaining. According to the creators, more than 4,100 units have already been pledged across the three models.

The creators say the new lineup builds on feedback from photographers and creators who have used previous versions of the Ultimate Lens Hood since its 2018 launch.

A Tool Designed to Eliminate Reflections

The Ultimate Lens Hood was first introduced in 2018 as a simple solution for photographers shooting through glass surfaces such as airplane windows, aquariums, observation decks, and zoo enclosures. The product uses a soft silicone hood that presses against glass to create a seal, blocking reflections and glare so the camera captures only the scene beyond the glass.

The design quickly gained popularity among photographers, with the company reporting that more than 40,000 units have been used by photographers worldwide since the original launch.

ULHpro Adds Hands-Free Shooting

The flagship of the new campaign is the ULHpro, the smallest Ultimate Lens Hood released to date. The redesigned model introduces integrated suction cups, allowing it to attach directly to glass for hands-free shooting. Previous versions required photographers to hold the hood against the glass while shooting.

The ULHpro can still be used the same way as earlier models, simply by pressing it against a window. The suction mounting option allows photographers to keep both hands free while composing or adjusting camera settings.

Like earlier versions, the hood is made from flexible silicone and stretches to fit a wide range of lenses. Compatibility is based on the lens barrel’s diameter, rather than its focal length. According to the campaign, the hood can fit lenses from roughly 55mm in diameter up to large professional lenses exceeding 100mm, and typically works with lenses that accept 52 mm filters or larger. The material can also stretch over many rigid lens hoods.

Versions for Smartphones and Action Cameras

Alongside the ULHpro, the campaign introduces two additional models designed for other types of cameras.

The ULHmobile is designed for smartphones and features a 40 mm opening intended to fit modern phone camera modules. A flexible clip allows it to stretch over most phone cases for quick attachment. The creators say the smartphone version has become the most popular product in the campaign so far, reflecting the growing number of creators who rely on phones for photography and video.

The ULHaction brings the same glare-blocking concept to action cameras. It is designed to fit GoPro Hero 7 and newer models as well as DJI Osmo Action cameras, gripping securely around the camera body. The lightweight silicone design is intended for situations such as filming through vehicle windows, cable cars, or observation decks.

Beyond glare reduction, the flexible silicone design has led some users to find additional uses for the hood, such as a quick lens wrap, temporary weather shield, or protective padding inside a camera bag. The creators say the new models were developed using 3D CAD design and prototype tooling from their manufacturing partner to refine the balance between flexibility, durability, and grip.

The campaign will fund the first production run of the ULHpro, ULHmobile 2.0, and ULHaction, with manufacturing tooling already completed.

Pricing and Availability

The three products are currently available through a Kickstarter campaign, with early supporters able to pledge for individual units or bundles. A “Full House” bundle including the ULHpro, ULHmobile, and ULHaction is listed at £41 (about $55) during the campaign’s launch pricing.

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Image credits: Ultimate Lens Hood