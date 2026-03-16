Spigen Expands Its Classic Mac Theme with AirPods Case and MagFit Wallet

In January, Spigen announced a special edition Classic LS phone case for the iPhone 17 that was inspired by the design of Macintosh 128K and Apple Lisa. Today, it expands on that line with an AirPods case that looks like a mouse and a MagSafe wallet that looks like a floppy disk reader.

“We have always been a design-focused brand, striking a balance between form and function. With Classic LS, we honor the design legacy and vision Steve Jobs set in motion,” Spigen said of its iPhone case three months ago. The expanded line appears to continue with this train of thought.

The AirPods Pro 3 LS Case features that same retro design and was made to mimic the look and “mouse click” function of Apple’s beige rectangular mouse from back in the day. The “click” comes in the form of the locking mechanism. Once the AirPods are fitted into the case (an adhesive strip keeps the top portion attached to the top of the AirPods case), users will need to push down on the mouse click button in order to release the hinge. Snapping the lid closed clicks the lock back into place.

Spigen says that the case features Air Cushion Technology that, in addition to the durable plastic of the case itself, protects the AirPods against impacts and drops.

The case also doesn’t interfere with the charging capabilities of the AirPods, as they still support wireless charging, and a cutout on the bottom provides access to the USB-C port (and doesn’t block the tiny FindMy speakers on the bottom, either). The case includes a lanyard.

The Classic LS MagFit Card Wallet is a pretty simple affair. It features both the magnetic attachment of MagFit as well as a non-slip silicone grip to keep the magnet side of the wallet securely attached to the back of an iPhone. It isn’t particularly large, though, as far as carry capacity: Spigen only rates it to hold three credit cards. It is possible to squeeze one more in there, but it’s a tight fit. A cutout on the bottom makes it easy to push the cards up and access them, though.

The MagFit Wallet and the AirPods Pro 3 case join the iPhone case and the strap to complete Spigen’s full Classic LS collection, all of which can be found on Spigen’s website.

The case is available for $60, the strap for $25, the MagFit wallet for $40, and the AirPods Pro 3 case for $45.