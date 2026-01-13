Spigen’s 1980s Era Mac-Inspired iPhone Case Is Rad

Two modern smartphones in beige, retro-style cases inspired by vintage computers. One phone displays a digital clock on its screen, while the other showcases the back, featuring prominent camera lenses and a small, colorful logo.

In celebration of Apple’s 50th anniversary, Spigen announced a new special edition Classic LS phone case for the iPhone 17 Pro series. Inspired by the Macintosh 128K and Apple Lisa, the Classic LS is a blast from the past.

The design will probably only appeal to iPhone owners who actually got to use the Macintosh 128K, which debuted in 1984. But for them, this aesthetic goes right for the nostalgia.

“We have always been a design-focused brand, striking a balance between form and function. With Classic LS, we honor the design legacy and vision Steve Jobs set in motion,” Spigen says.

A person with curly hair wearing a denim jacket lies on the floor, listening to music with large beige headphones connected by a coiled cable to a modern beige smartphone.

The company says the Classic LS phone case blends the retro tech aesthetic with modern case features, so users won’t be missing out on anything they would expect from a phone case in 2026, even though their iPhone will look like a fantastic, plastic personal computer from 1984. It maintains MacSafe compatibility and has an integrated Camera Control Button — which is a true button, not just a notch. The rest of the buttons for controlling power, volume, and the Action button are inspired by the mechanical keyboards for the Macintosh 128K and Apple Lisa computers.

Side-by-side view of a beige smartphone from the left and right sides, showing buttons and ports along the edges.

Spigen also included a lanyard hole because for those who purchase the case through Amazon (in the United States only, unfortunately) and use promo code “HELLOMAC” will receive a free matching phone strap. That promotion runs from January 12 through January 26, while supplies last. That said, the hole will work with any lanyard, of course. Of note, the case is actually more expensive if purchased directly through Spigen’s website, so the company is highly encouraging going through Amazon.

A person wearing an orange sleeveless top and green pants holds a navy blue disposable coffee cup in one hand and a white smartphone with a wrist strap in the other. The background is blurred.

If the 1980s aesthetic doesn’t impress, Spigen also has a series of Classic C1 cases that bring in the transparent plastic that was iconic of the iMac series. The iMac G3, which was just called the iMac when it launched back in 1998, was one of the most iconic computer designs ever made and was the first major product release under Steve Jobs after he returned to the company in 1997.

A turquoise and white phone case with a translucent back is shown on a smartphone. The case features circular magnetic rings and precise cutouts for cameras and buttons, with the phone screen displaying the time.

The Classic LS phone case is only available for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max phones and costs $39.99. The Classic C1 cases are available for the iPhone 15, 16, and 17 models, and Spigen also makes a tiny iMac-themed Apple Watch charger and a plastic stand and shell for the Mac mini, all with the same transparent tinted plastic.

