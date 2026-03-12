Dubai Influencers Told to Delete Posts Containing Images of War

After Iranian missiles began striking parts of the United Arab Emirates — including popular influencer destination Dubai — videos and photos of the carnage began emerging online.

But ABC News Australia reports that shortly after the content was posted, people in Dubai were warned that “filming drone and missile strike sites could incite public panic, and it’s against the law.”

In nearby Qatar, ABC says that over 300 people have been arrested for sharing photos and videos of the war’s impact. In Kuwait, any posts whatsoever about Iranian attacks are totally banned.

The first videos from Dubai, which showed signs of panic as missiles flew overhead, have now been replaced by more positive videos praising the leader of the Gulf city, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Online content creators in Dubai need a license if they are to enter sponsorship deals with brands.

Dubai Police warn that “sharing rumors, false information, or any content that contradicts official announcements or that may cause public panic or threaten public safety, order, or health is prohibited.” Violators could face imprisonment and fines of no less than AED 200,000 ($54,000).

With these official warnings, it is perhaps no surprise that influencers in the country are reluctant to keep sharing footage of missile strikes and are instead sharing positive posts.

Today, ITV News reports that a 60-year-old British tourist has been charged under Dubai’s cybercrime laws along with 20 other people.

Legal advocacy group, Detained in Dubai, says the man deleted the video from his phone when asked to but has been charged anyway.

“The family is extremely worried,” Raphaella Stirling, a crisis manager at Detained in Dubai, tells ITV.

“It’s a natural reflex to photograph your surroundings, but authorities are hypersensitive, and the real danger may not be Iran’s missiles overhead, but the Emirati authorities’ reaction to what people post online.”

PetaPixel previously reported that tourists need to take care when taking photos in Dubai, as a single selfie in breach of the UAE’s strict privacy laws can carry fines of up to $136,000 or even imprisonment.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.