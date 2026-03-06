Save Big on Wedding and Portrait Photography Gear

To celebrate the annual WPPI 2026 show for wedding and portrait photographers, which wrapped up yesterday in Las Vegas, B&H has a ton of great deals on cameras, lenses, lighting, and accessories favored by wedding, portrait, and event shooters. The wedding, prom, and graduation season is just around the corner, so there’s no better time to gear up without breaking the bank.

This week’s specials cover a broad range of equipment suited for fast-paced portrait and wedding work. From full-frame cameras and professional zoom lenses to lighting solutions and memory storage, the promotions span multiple categories, providing photographers with an opportunity to assemble or refresh their kits ahead of the upcoming season.

Cameras

Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is a full-frame mirrorless camera designed for photographers who frequently cover weddings, portraits, and live events. It features a 24.2-megapixel CMOS sensor paired with Canon’s DIGIC X processor and supports advanced subject-detection autofocus that tracks people, animals, and vehicles. The camera also offers high-speed continuous shooting and strong video features, making it a common choice for hybrid shooters who deliver both stills and video coverage. During this promotion, the body is available for $1,999, reduced $300 from its previous $2,299 price.

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera with Basic Bundle

Sony’s a7 IV remains a widely used full-frame mirrorless body for portrait, wedding, and commercial photographers who balance still photography with video production. It features a 33-megapixel back-illuminated sensor and Sony’s real-time subject-tracking autofocus system that prioritizes eyes and faces. Video features include oversampled 4K recording and advanced color profiles designed for post-production workflows. The bundle is currently listed at $2,198, down from $2,498, offering $300 in savings.

Sony E-Mount Lenses

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art Lens (Sony E)

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG DN II Art is a standard zoom lens designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. Covering focal lengths commonly used for wedding ceremonies, portraits, and reception coverage, it provides a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range. The lens incorporates Sigma’s Art series optical design and weather-resistant construction, intended for professional environments. It is currently priced at $1,319 during the promotion, offering a reduction compared to its typical higher retail pricing.

Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary Lens (Sony E)

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens is designed for APS-C Sony E-mount cameras and offers a versatile zoom range for portraits, small events, and everyday photography. A constant f/2.8 aperture allows consistent exposure when zooming and supports subject separation in portrait scenarios. The lens is often paired with compact mirrorless bodies used by photographers who prefer lightweight kits for long event days. It is currently available for $659 as part of this promotion.

Canon RF Lenses

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Lens

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM is a telephoto zoom commonly used by wedding photographers for ceremonies, candid moments, and portraits captured from a distance. It offers a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout its focal range, along with optical image stabilization for handheld shooting in lower light conditions. The lens is part of Canon’s professional L-series lineup and is built for use with full-frame RF-mount cameras. It is currently selling for $2,799, down from $2,999, providing $200 in savings.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM Lens

The Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM offers extended telephoto reach for photographers who require longer focal lengths for outdoor ceremonies, sports coverage, or wildlife photography. Optical image stabilization is built into the design to assist with handheld shooting at longer focal lengths. The lens is part of Canon’s L-series lineup and integrates directly with RF-mount mirrorless cameras. During this promotion, the lens is listed at $2,899, reduced from $3,099, and saving buyers $200.

Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens

The Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM is a super-telephoto zoom designed for situations that require extended reach, like photographing a ceremony from far out of the way. It’s a niche addition to a wedding kit, but perhaps some will find it worthwhile. The lens covers a wide focal range that can be useful for outdoor sports, wildlife, and long-distance event coverage. Optical stabilization is included to help maintain stability when shooting handheld at longer focal lengths. It is currently listed at $2,049, reduced from its earlier $2,249 price and offering $200 in savings.

Lighting & Studio Gear

Genaray GXS-200BI 230W Bi-Color Monolight

The Genaray GXS-200BI is a 230-watt bi-color LED monolight designed for photographers and videographers who require adjustable color temperature lighting. It allows users to shift between warmer and cooler tones, making it adaptable to different portrait setups and studio environments. The monolight can be used for continuous lighting in portrait sessions, interviews, or product photography. The current promotion lists it at $297, reduced from $399, and saving buyers $102.

Genaray RGB-CP425 Compact On-Camera RGB LED Light Panel

The Genaray RGB-CP425 is a compact on-camera LED light panel designed to provide adjustable RGB lighting for photography and video production. It allows photographers to introduce colored lighting effects or match existing ambient lighting during portrait or event shoots. The panel mounts directly to a camera’s hot shoe or accessory mount for portable setups. It is currently priced at $69, down from $89, for a $20 savings.

Impact Pro Backdrop Support Kit

The Impact Pro Backdrop Support Kit provides a portable background support system often used for portrait sessions and event photo booths. It includes adjustable stands and crossbars designed to support muslin, paper, or fabric backdrops. Systems like this are frequently used in studio portrait sessions or temporary portrait setups at events and conventions. The kit is currently available for $197.95, down from $264.95 and offering a savings of $67.

Angler HiKey Illuminated Background (6 x 7′)

The Angler HiKey Illuminated Background is designed to create evenly lit white backgrounds for portrait and product photography. Integrated LED lighting allows the background surface to glow from behind, helping photographers produce high-key lighting setups without separate background lights. The 6-by-7-foot size provides sufficient coverage for individual portraits and small-group shots. It is currently listed at $199, significantly reduced from its earlier $499 price, saving $300.

Tripods & Camera Supports

Oben CQL-13 Compact Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with Ball Head

The Oben CQL-13 is a compact carbon fiber travel tripod designed for photographers who require stable support while working on location. It includes a ball head that allows for quick camera positioning and adjustments when composing portraits or event scenes. Wedding photographers often use travel tripods for group portraits, remote cameras, or long exposure work. The tripod is currently available for $159.95, down from $199.95, saving $40.

Magnus TR-13 Travel Tripod with Dual-Action Ball Head

The Magnus TR-13 is a travel tripod designed to provide stable camera support while remaining portable for photographers who work on location. The included dual-action ball head allows quick adjustments when composing portraits or landscapes. Tripods like this are frequently used for long exposures, group portraits, and video recording during events. It is currently priced at $59.46, reduced from $69.95.

Oben TT-1120 Mini Tabletop Tripod with Ball Head

The Oben TT-1120 Mini Tabletop Tripod is designed for small cameras, mobile devices, and compact shooting setups. Tabletop tripods are commonly used for product photography, livestreaming, or mounting small cameras during studio sessions. The included ball head allows basic positioning adjustments when framing shots. It is currently available for $50.96, reduced from $59.95.

Storage, Memory Cards & Card Readers

Sony 240GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Tough Memory Card

Sony’s 240GB CFexpress Type A Tough card is designed for high-speed data recording in compatible mirrorless cameras. These cards support demanding workflows including high-resolution still photography and high-bitrate video recording. Durable construction and high transfer speeds make them a common choice among professional shooters. The card is currently selling for $239.99 after previously listing at $259.99, saving buyers $20.

Sony 480GB CFexpress 4.0 Type A Tough Memory Card

The 480GB version of Sony’s CFexpress Type A Tough card offers expanded storage capacity for photographers capturing large volumes of images or video. High data transfer speeds support continuous burst shooting and high-resolution recording. Larger-capacity cards are often used on long wedding days, when swapping media is less convenient. The card is currently priced at $339.99, reduced from $359.99.

Sony 128GB SF-M Tough Series UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

Sony’s SF-M Tough Series SDXC card is designed for cameras that support UHS-II speeds. The durable card construction is intended for photographers working in varied environments where reliability is important. Cards in this category are frequently used for portrait sessions, weddings, and travel photography. The 128GB version is currently selling for $58, down from $68, saving $10.

Computers, Tablets & Storage

Apple Mac mini with M4 Chip

The Apple Mac mini equipped with the M4 chip offers a compact desktop system for photographers who edit and manage large image libraries. Systems like this are often used as editing workstations for Lightroom, Capture One, and other photography software. Its small form factor makes it easy to integrate into studio setups or home editing environments. The computer is currently available for $549, reduced from $599 and saving $50.

Apple 14″ MacBook Pro (M5)

Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip is designed for photographers who require portable editing performance. The laptop supports demanding creative applications used for photo editing, video editing, and digital asset management. Portable systems like this allow photographers to review and process images while traveling or working on location. It is currently listed at $1,649, reduced from $1,799, and offering a $150 discount.

Apple 11″ iPad Pro with M5 Chip

The 11-inch iPad Pro, powered by Apple’s M5 chip, is a portable device for reviewing, organizing, and editing images. Many photographers use tablets for client galleries, tethered previews, and mobile editing applications. The device features a high-resolution display designed for visual content and creative work. It is currently priced at $929, down from $999, saving $70.

Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop provides high-performance computing hardware capable of handling demanding creative workloads. Systems like this are often used for photo editing, video production, and other media workflows that require strong graphics performance. The laptop features a large display and powerful internal hardware, making it well-suited for performance-intensive tasks. It is currently available for $1,299, reduced from $1,699.99 and offering roughly $400 in savings.

Crucial 8TB X10 Portable SSD

The Crucial X10 portable SSD provides large-capacity external storage designed for photographers managing extensive image libraries. Portable SSDs are commonly used for backups, project transfers, and field storage during multi-day events. The drive connects via USB-C and supports high-speed data transfers. It is currently priced at $794.99, reduced from $844.99 and saving $50.

Bags, Cases & Accessories

Pelican Aegis 22″ Carry-On Rolling Hybrid Duffel

The Pelican Aegis 22-inch rolling hybrid duffel is designed for photographers traveling with gear. The case combines the convenience of rolling luggage with durable materials suited for transporting equipment. Bags in this category are frequently used by event photographers flying to destination weddings or working across multiple locations. The duffel is currently listed at $149.95, down from $329.95, saving $180.

Nanuk 935 Wheeled Hard Case

The Nanuk 935 wheeled hard case is designed to protect camera equipment during transport. The case includes padded dividers and an internal organizer that allows photographers to separate cameras, lenses, and accessories. Hard cases like this are commonly used for travel, location work, and equipment storage. The case is currently listed at $399 with an additional $150 coupon savings available during the promotion.

