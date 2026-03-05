Llano’s New Fast Charging Case Powers Three Action Camera Batteries

Kate Garibaldi

A mountain biker jumps over rocks on a forest trail, with a portable charging device and camera batteries in focus on the rocky ground in the foreground. Sunlight filters through tall trees.

Llano has introduced the AC3 30W Fast Charging Case, a compact battery charger designed for action camera users who need to manage multiple batteries quickly while traveling or shooting on location. The portable charging case can power up to three batteries simultaneously and supports a range of popular action cameras from several major brands.

According to Llano, the AC3 charger delivers up to 30W of USB-C Power Delivery charging and can recharge three batteries in approximately 1.5 hours, which the company says is up to 50 percent faster than its earlier charger design. The device maintains a compact form factor while adding a smart LED battery display that allows users to monitor battery levels and charging status at a glance.

Two action cameras and a battery charging case labeled "DJI" are shown, with one camera being charged. Text reads "Designed for DJI BCX204 Battery," alongside images of compatible camera models.

Fast Charging for Multi-Camera Workflows

The AC3 charging case is designed for creators who operate multiple action cameras or upgrade between generations of devices. It supports cameras, including the DJI Osmo Action 6, DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, DJI Osmo Action 4, DJI Osmo Action 3, and the DJI Osmo 360. It is also compatible with the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, Insta360 Ace Pro, Insta360 Ace, and Insta360 X5, along with the GoPro Hero 13.

The charger features three independent battery slots, allowing users to charge multiple batteries simultaneously rather than sequentially. This setup can help reduce downtime during extended shoots where frequent battery swaps are common.

The package includes three 1950mAh batteries designed for use with compatible action cameras. According to Llano, each battery can provide up to 60 minutes of 4K recording at 120 frames per second, extending recording sessions for activities such as sports, travel, and outdoor filming.

Four panels show a portable power bank used as a power source for a phone outside, a laptop on a desk, a car charger, and plugged into a wall charger in a photography studio. Icons label each usage scenario.

Collage showing a device with features: LED display screen, PD 30W fast charging, SD card storage, USB-C charging, and 3-slot charging. Text highlights “30W 3X Faster Than Ever Before.” Images illustrate each feature.

Compact Case With Built-In Monitoring

The AC3 charger doubles as a portable storage case. In addition to holding three batteries, it also includes space for two TF memory cards, allowing users to keep batteries and storage media organized in one location.

A built-in LED display provides real-time information on battery status and remaining charge levels. With a press of a button, users can check battery power and monitor the progress of each charging slot.

The charger supports multiple power sources through its USB-C input, including wall adapters, power banks, car chargers, and laptop USB ports. Safety features include protection against overheating, overvoltage, overcharging, overcurrent, and short circuits.

With its combination of multi-battery charging, cross-brand compatibility, and portable design, the Llano AC3 Fast Charging Case is positioned as a travel-ready power solution for action camera creators who need to keep multiple batteries ready for extended shoots.

A black battery charging device with three camera batteries, two floating above and one partially inserted, against a white background. The device displays charging information on its small screen.

Pricing and Availability

The Llano AC3 30W Fast Charging Case bundled with three 1950mAh batteries is available for $66.

Image credits: Llano

