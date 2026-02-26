Stunning Photo of Resilient Elephant Seal Pups Wins Underwater Photographer of the Year 2026

An adorable pair of Southern elephant seal pups, photographed in a rockpool on the Falkland Islands, sees Matty Smith from Australia named Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) 2026.

Smith’s photograph ‘Rockpool Rookies’ triumphed over 7,900 pictures entered by underwater photographers from around the world.

“Once their pups are weaned, elephant seal mothers abandon them ashore,” explains Smith. “I watched dozens clamber over one another in shallow rockpools, awkwardly learning to swim. On my very first evening, the sky ignited with colour and I captured a handful of frames before the light vanished. It was the defining moment of the long trip.”

Smith built a special dome-shaped camera housing to capture the under-over perspective of the pups.

“Elephant seals were hunted right to the brink of extinction,” says chair of the judging panel, marine ecologist Dr. Alex Mustard. “Their oil-rich blubber was used for everything from fuel for lighting to margarine. Fortunately, the hunt was stopped just in time, and their recovery over the last 100 years is a great example of resilience of the ocean. A beautiful and hopeful photograph.”

10 Winners of Underwater Photographer of the Year

The Underwater Photographer of the Year contest is based in the U.K. and aims to promote underwater photography. To see all of the awarded images, head to the website.