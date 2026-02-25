Lomo Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim Puts a Wild Spin on 35mm Film

Lomography has introduced the Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim, a 35mm film camera that embraces distortion, spontaneity, and bold styling in equal measure. Wrapped in a denim exterior with orange accents, the camera pairs playful design with an unmistakable 170° circular fisheye perspective, turning everyday scenes into curved, immersive compositions.

Designed for photographers who prefer instinct over precision controls, the Rodeo Denim edition builds on Lomography’s long-running Fisheye line with a compact, ultra-portable body and simple operation.

A 170° View of the World

At the heart of the camera is a 10mm fisheye lens delivering a full 170° field of view. The result is a circular image with dramatic barrel distortion that bends horizons, exaggerates facial features, and pulls expansive scenes into a single frame.

Lomography writes that fisheye photography traces its origins to American physicist Robert W. Wood, who in 1906 designed the first fisheye lens. What began as a scientific experiment evolved into one of photography’s most recognizable aesthetics. Lomography has since developed an entire range of portable fisheye cameras built around that same exaggerated perspective.

“Curious to see the world from a fish’s point of view, physicist Robert W. Wood originally conceived the fisheye lens in 1906. Who knew that his humble contraption would craft one of photography’s most loved and long-standing aesthetics? We have taken this concept and developed a range of fun, portable Fisheye cameras and accessories to accompany you on your most exciting analogue adventures!” Lomography says.

With a closest focusing distance of just 3.9 inches (10 centimeters), the Fisheye No. 2 encourages photographers to move in close while still capturing sweeping backgrounds within the same frame.

Simple Controls, Creative Results

The Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim uses standard 35mm film, making it easy to experiment with a wide range of emulsions. The camera features a fixed aperture of f8 and two shutter options: 1/100 second (normal mode) and Bulb mode for long exposures.

A built-in flash enables shooting in low-light environments, while a hot shoe provides additional flexibility for external flash use. Multiple exposure functionality lets users layer scenes in camera, producing surreal composites without digital editing.

There is no ISO adjustment on the body itself, so exposure is determined by the film loaded. The camera runs on a single AA battery to power the flash and does not include a tripod mount or a cable release connection.

Weighing very little and designed with a sleek, durable form factor, the Rodeo Denim edition is intended for spontaneous use. Lomography positions it as an everyday carry camera for parties, road trips, album artwork, portraits, and landscapes alike.

The 170° lens captures what Lomography calls a “wide eyed perspective,” producing bold circular frames that emphasize motion, curvature, and energy. From shooting at hip level to experimenting with unusual angles, the camera is built around playful unpredictability rather than technical precision.

With its denim styling, 170° field of view, and in-camera creative tools, the Rodeo Denim edition continues Lomography’s commitment to experimental analogue photography that prioritizes expression over perfection.

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim is currently available for preorder for $59 in the United States and $89 in Canada.

Image credits: Lomography