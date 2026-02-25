Lomo Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim Puts a Wild Spin on 35mm Film

Lomography has introduced the Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim, a 35mm film camera that embraces distortion, spontaneity, and bold styling in equal measure. Wrapped in a denim exterior with orange accents, the camera pairs playful design with an unmistakable 170° circular fisheye perspective, turning everyday scenes into curved, immersive compositions.

Designed for photographers who prefer instinct over precision controls, the Rodeo Denim edition builds on Lomography’s long-running Fisheye line with a compact, ultra-portable body and simple operation.

A person in blue jeans holds a large, vintage-style camera toward the lens, with red window shutters and a white wall in the background.

A 170° View of the World

At the heart of the camera is a 10mm fisheye lens delivering a full 170° field of view. The result is a circular image with dramatic barrel distortion that bends horizons, exaggerates facial features, and pulls expansive scenes into a single frame.

Lomography writes that fisheye photography traces its origins to American physicist Robert W. Wood, who in 1906 designed the first fisheye lens. What began as a scientific experiment evolved into one of photography’s most recognizable aesthetics. Lomography has since developed an entire range of portable fisheye cameras built around that same exaggerated perspective.

“Curious to see the world from a fish’s point of view, physicist Robert W. Wood originally conceived the fisheye lens in 1906. Who knew that his humble contraption would craft one of photography’s most loved and long-standing aesthetics? We have taken this concept and developed a range of fun, portable Fisheye cameras and accessories to accompany you on your most exciting analogue adventures!” Lomography says.

With a closest focusing distance of just 3.9 inches (10 centimeters), the Fisheye No. 2 encourages photographers to move in close while still capturing sweeping backgrounds within the same frame.

A fisheye view of pale pink lilies in full bloom in front of a traditional windmill under a blue sky with scattered clouds. The flowers are in sharp focus, dominating the foreground.

A fisheye lens photo of the Golden Gate Bridge spans over blue water and connects green hills under a bright, partly cloudy sky in San Francisco. A road and shoreline are visible in the foreground.

A rugged, rocky mountain under a clear blue sky, viewed through a circular fisheye lens with some brush and rocks in the foreground. The image has a retro, grainy effect.

A fisheye lens photo captures a vibrant, surreal sunset over a tropical coastline with palm trees, a curved shoreline, and the sun low on the horizon, casting a pink and orange glow over the landscape.

Simple Controls, Creative Results

The Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim uses standard 35mm film, making it easy to experiment with a wide range of emulsions. The camera features a fixed aperture of f8 and two shutter options: 1/100 second (normal mode) and Bulb mode for long exposures.

A built-in flash enables shooting in low-light environments, while a hot shoe provides additional flexibility for external flash use. Multiple exposure functionality lets users layer scenes in camera, producing surreal composites without digital editing.

A fisheye lens photo shows colorful triangular tents with heart-shaped windows on a grassy field under a blue sky with clouds. Some trees are visible in the background, creating a whimsical, dreamy atmosphere.

A fisheye lens photo with a double exposure effect shows a woman in a pink top holding a phone on a cobblestone street, overlaid with geometric shapes and building fragments, creating a surreal, dreamlike atmosphere.

There is no ISO adjustment on the body itself, so exposure is determined by the film loaded. The camera runs on a single AA battery to power the flash and does not include a tripod mount or a cable release connection.

Weighing very little and designed with a sleek, durable form factor, the Rodeo Denim edition is intended for spontaneous use. Lomography positions it as an everyday carry camera for parties, road trips, album artwork, portraits, and landscapes alike.

Three people smile and pose for a selfie on a pathway by a sandy beach under a clear blue sky, with a stone wall lining the walkway.

A woman wearing glasses and a denim jacket is about to lick an ice cream cone, photographed up close with a fisheye lens.

Two cats, one orange and one gray tabby, are curled up together on a cushioned chair with a lace cover. Both cats are looking up at the camera, which uses a fisheye lens effect.

The 170° lens captures what Lomography calls a “wide eyed perspective,” producing bold circular frames that emphasize motion, curvature, and energy. From shooting at hip level to experimenting with unusual angles, the camera is built around playful unpredictability rather than technical precision.

With its denim styling, 170° field of view, and in-camera creative tools, the Rodeo Denim edition continues Lomography’s commitment to experimental analogue photography that prioritizes expression over perfection.

A white and blue instant film camera with an orange wrist strap is next to its packaging box, which displays images and branding for the "Fisheye No. 2" camera and includes sample photos.

Pricing and Availability

The Lomography Fisheye No. 2 Rodeo Denim is currently available for preorder for $59 in the United States and $89 in Canada.

