Google’s Pomelli Photoshoot Feature is Here to Hammer Nails into the Coffin of Photography

Pomelli by Google Labs is a free AI-powered marketing tool designed to help small to medium-sized businesses with their marketing campaigns, and it has just released a new feature: ‘Photoshoot’.

Introduced yesterday, Photoshoot uses Google’s powerful generative AI tools, including Nano Banana, to create “professional” images of a product. Users simply click on ‘Create a Product Photoshoot’ and upload a photo of their product. It can be any photo, no matter how bad. “Don’t worry about polish — we’ll take care of it,” Google says facetiously.

From that user-generated image, Photoshoot will create various shot templates, including ‘Studio’, ‘Floating’, ‘Ingredient’, and ‘In use’. The latter one features an AI-generated model. Users can also pick from lifestyle images showing the product in a real scenario. Work that would have previously been done by photographers.

Once the user has picked a series of shots, Photoshoot generates novel images and in the video shown, it apparently does a pretty good job. The user can download all the pictures for marketing use and the entire service is totally free.

“For small to medium-sized businesses, keeping up with the demands of digital marketing can be a full-time job that they don’t have the time or money to afford,” Google writes in The Keyword blog. “With Pomelli, a free tool from Google Labs, we want to help these businesses grow by making it easier to generate on-brand photos and marketing campaigns that feel authentic and professional.”

Users don’t even have to upload an image; they can simply link to the URL of their online products. Photoshoot is available now in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“With Photoshoot, you can start from a single image of your product and easily create high-quality, customized product shots to elevate your marketing,” Google Labs writes on X.

Photoshoot is just the latest in a series of AI tools by Google to help eliminate product photographers, who must surely be among the worst-affected by generative AI.

A recent survey by the Association of Photographers in the U.K. found that 58 percent of its members have lost work to generative AI.