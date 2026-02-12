National Geographic Names Acclaimed Photographers Babak Tafreshi and Ami Vitale as Explorers at Large

The National Geographic Society has announced that renowned photographers Babak Tafreshi and Ami Vitale have been named Explorers at Large, a prestigious title that recognizes their global impact and storytelling excellence.

As Explorers at Large, Tafreshi and Vitale will serve as ambassadors for the National Geographic Society and mentors to its worldwide community of Explorers, helping to amplify the work of scientists, conservationists, educators, and storytellers tackling urgent environmental and cultural challenges.

Babak Tafreshi, an Iranian-American science photojournalist and cinematographer, has spent nearly 30 years capturing the night sky, blending art and science to reconnect people with the natural world. His project Life at Night Atlas highlights the effects of artificial light on ecosystems and encourages public interest in night sky conservation. A National Geographic contributor since 2012, Tafreshi has received multiple awards, including the 2022 Wayfinder Award, the 2022 Royal Photographic Society Award, and the 2009 Lennart Nilsson Award.

“From the moment I first looked through a telescope, I’ve been fascinated by the beauty, power, and wonder of our world, and have dedicated my life to protecting it,” Tafreshi says. “I hope to foster that same sense of curiosity, connection, and care as an Explorer at Large.”

Joining him is Ami Vitale, an award-winning photographer, writer, and filmmaker known for documenting the links between people, wildlife, and nature. She has worked in over 100 countries, often spending years embedded in communities, producing work that highlights resilience and humanity in the face of environmental and social challenges. A National Geographic contributor since 2008 and an Explorer since 2017, Vitale focuses on long-term, community-centered storytelling and mentorship for emerging environmental journalists.

“Storytelling has never been just about taking pictures,” Vitale says. “It’s about listening, building relationships, and recognizing that we are all connected, to each other and to the natural world. I’ve seen how images can open hearts and create understanding, and I feel a responsibility to help others tell stories that don’t just inform, but foster care, accountability and hope for the future we share.”

Vitale’s notable National Geographic work includes documenting the death of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, and her December 2025 story following the 2,000-mile journey of Przewalski’s horses to reintroduce them to central Kazakhstan.

“What makes Babak and Ami exceptional is the empathy they bring to every frame. They have a gift for making the vast feel intimate and the distant feel urgent,” Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society, says in a press release. “As Explorers at Large, they will be ambassadors for our mission, mentoring the next generation as they tell purpose-driven stories that inspire people to care and act.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy National Geographic.

