National Geographic Names Acclaimed Photographers Babak Tafreshi and Ami Vitale as Explorers at Large

Pesala Bandara
Split image: Left side shows a woman in a hat and puffy jacket holding a camera outdoors at sunset; right side shows a silhouette of a person using a camera on a tripod under a starry night sky.
Photographers Ami Vitale (left) and Babak Tafreshi (right) have been awarded the distinguished title of National Geographic Explorers at Large | Photo (left) courtesy of Ami Vitale and photo (right) by Russell Laman/National Geographic

The National Geographic Society has announced that renowned photographers Babak Tafreshi and Ami Vitale have been named Explorers at Large, a prestigious title that recognizes their global impact and storytelling excellence.

As Explorers at Large, Tafreshi and Vitale will serve as ambassadors for the National Geographic Society and mentors to its worldwide community of Explorers, helping to amplify the work of scientists, conservationists, educators, and storytellers tackling urgent environmental and cultural challenges.

A man with curly dark hair, glasses, and a gray blazer over a red checkered shirt is standing outdoors with greenery and trees blurred in the background.
National Geographic Explorer at Large Babak Tafreshi. | Photo by Mark Thiessen/ National Geographic.
The Milky Way and bright star Antares rise above Pinnacles National Park, a dark sky sanctuary and home to a unique colony of Townsend’s big-eared bats. | Photo by Babak Tafreshi/ National Geographic
Hundreds of bats fly out of a cave at dusk, filling the darkening sky above rocky terrain and dense green bushes.
Bats emerging at dusk from Frio cave, the spring-summer home to one of the largest colonies of Mexican free-tailed bats. National Geographic Magazine Pictures of the Year 2024. | Photo by Babak Tafreshi/ National Geographic

Babak Tafreshi, an Iranian-American science photojournalist and cinematographer, has spent nearly 30 years capturing the night sky, blending art and science to reconnect people with the natural world. His project Life at Night Atlas highlights the effects of artificial light on ecosystems and encourages public interest in night sky conservation. A National Geographic contributor since 2012, Tafreshi has received multiple awards, including the 2022 Wayfinder Award, the 2022 Royal Photographic Society Award, and the 2009 Lennart Nilsson Award.

A night sky with circular star trails above a misty valley surrounded by dark, forested hills. The horizon glows faintly orange, hinting at dawn or sunset, while trees are silhouetted against the low-lying fog.
A long exposure image reveals star trails, due to the Earth rotation, above the Great Smoky. | Photo by Babak Tafreshi/ National Geographic

“From the moment I first looked through a telescope, I’ve been fascinated by the beauty, power, and wonder of our world, and have dedicated my life to protecting it,” Tafreshi says. “I hope to foster that same sense of curiosity, connection, and care as an Explorer at Large.”

Joining him is Ami Vitale, an award-winning photographer, writer, and filmmaker known for documenting the links between people, wildlife, and nature. She has worked in over 100 countries, often spending years embedded in communities, producing work that highlights resilience and humanity in the face of environmental and social challenges. A National Geographic contributor since 2008 and an Explorer since 2017, Vitale focuses on long-term, community-centered storytelling and mentorship for emerging environmental journalists.

A woman stands waist-deep in water among trees, holding a camera with a long lens, surrounded by lush green foliage, and her reflection is visible on the water’s surface.
National Geographic Explorer at Large Ami Vitale submerges up to her chest in water in Kenya. | Photo courtesy of Ami Vitale.
Ye Ye, a 16-year-old giant panda, lounges in a wild enclosure at a conservation center in Wolong Nature Reserve in China. Her name, whose characters represent Japan and China, celebrates the friendship between the two nations. (October 2015) | Photo by Ami Vitale/ National Geographic.
Two women in colorful traditional clothing stand on yellow geometric steps of an architectural structure with repeating patterns and doorways, creating a striking visual contrast.
Two women stand in an ancient water well in the city of Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan | Photo courtesy of Ami Vitale

“Storytelling has never been just about taking pictures,” Vitale says. “It’s about listening, building relationships, and recognizing that we are all connected, to each other and to the natural world. I’ve seen how images can open hearts and create understanding, and I feel a responsibility to help others tell stories that don’t just inform, but foster care, accountability and hope for the future we share.”

A cowboy rides a horse through dry grassland with cattle and dogs nearby. In the foreground, the mane of a light-colored horse is visible. Snow-capped mountains and blue sky are in the background.
A rancher and his dogs, Max and Ellie, herd cattle at the J Bar L rand on a sunny November day in the Centennial Valley of Southern Montana | Photo courtesy of Ami Vitale.

Vitale’s notable National Geographic work includes documenting the death of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, and her December 2025 story following the 2,000-mile journey of Przewalski’s horses to reintroduce them to central Kazakhstan.

“What makes Babak and Ami exceptional is the empathy they bring to every frame. They have a gift for making the vast feel intimate and the distant feel urgent,” Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society, says in a press release. “As Explorers at Large, they will be ambassadors for our mission, mentoring the next generation as they tell purpose-driven stories that inspire people to care and act.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy National Geographic.
 

, ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Eclipse Across America Eclipse Across America: How to Photograph and Enjoy Today’s Historic Eclipse
Split image: Left side shows the International Space Station with vivid red and green auroras in the sky. Right side features bright red aurora lights above a residential neighborhood at night. Both images are branded National Geographic. Photographer in Space Teams Up With Photographer on Earth, Captures Same Scene at Same Time
A long-exposure photo from space showing circular star trails in the sky above a glowing Earth. The stars create concentric circles around a central point, while city lights and atmospheric glow are visible on the Earth's surface. Astronaut Don Pettit Recreates Famous ‘Lightning Bugs’ Photo From Space
Left side: A silhouetted group watches a volcano erupting at night with fiery lava and ash. Right side: A person wearing blue gloves holds a tiny, hairless, baby animal. Nat Geo ‘Pictures of the Year’ Celebrates Photography’s Enduring Impact
Discussion