Fabulous Library of Congress Photos Show The Beatles Arriving for First US Concert in 1964

62 years ago this week, Beatlemania was gripping the United States. The band from Liverpool was topping the Billboard Hot 100 and fresh off playing their first TV appearance on the Ed Sullivan show, which was watched by a staggering 73 million people — 34 percent of the population — the Beatles arrived in Washington, D.C. for their first concert on February 11, 1964.

Photojournalist Marion Trikosko was in D.C. among thousands of screaming fans to greet John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Library of Congress shared a series of Trikosko’s photos from February 11, 1986, which show the Beatles arriving during a snow blizzard, checking out the venue, and the concert that followed that night at the sold-out Coliseum.

Days earlier, the Beatles had touched down in the U.S. for the very first time as a band to an estimated 3,000 riotous fans — something that had never previously been seen before. At a press conference held at John F. Kennedy Airport, the four lads quickly charmed sceptical reporters with their famous dry wit.

After The Ed Sullivan Show, which they would appear on once more before departing back to the U.K., the concert in D.C. was the first time that Beatlemania was plainly evident. “It would probably be an understatement to say that the concert crowd was enthusiastic,” Melissa Lindberg writes for Picture This, a blog by the Library of Congress.

The Coliseum venue was chaotic: a boxing arena with a rotating stage hastily assembled in the center so the band could face all sides. The sound was primitive, the screaming deafening — but the symbolism was enormous: British rock conquering the American capital.

Image credits: Library of Congress.