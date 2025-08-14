Paul McCartney’s Photos Show Beatlemania From the Inside

The Frist Art Museum is set to exhibit Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm, a newly discovered collection of images taken by McCartney during the early surge of Beatlemania, offering a personal glimpse into the band’s rapid rise to global fame through nearly 300 intimate photographs.

A Rare Glimpse into the Early Beatles Years

The Frist Art Museum in Nashville will showcase the rare collection of nearly 300 photographs taken by Paul McCartney during the early months of Beatlemania in late 1963 and early 1964. The exhibition opens November 6, 2025, and runs through January 26, 2026. It offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes view of the band’s meteoric rise from local British fame to international superstardom.

A Personal Perspective Behind the Lens

Organized by London’s National Portrait Gallery and curated with McCartney himself, the exhibition draws from a recently rediscovered archive of images captured on McCartney’s personal Pentax 35mm camera. These photographs provide a fresh perspective on The Beatles’ experience during a whirlwind three-month tour that included performances in Liverpool, London, Paris, and the United States. Notable moments include their famous appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, which was watched by an unprecedented 73 million viewers.

The Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm exhibition is currently on view at San Francisco’s de Young Museum through October 5, 2025. Following this, the exhibition will travel to the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, where early access for members begins on October 7, 2025, ahead of the public opening on November 6.

McCartney’s Lifelong Passion for Photography

McCartney shared his longstanding passion for photography in a statement accompanying the exhibition along with a behind-the-scenes video, posted to his website. His early fascination clearly informs the candid, personal quality of the images on display.

“The truth is that I have always been interested in photography, from the time I was very young, when our family owned a little box camera in the 1950s. I used to love the whole process of loading a roll of Kodak film into our Brownie camera,” McCartney said.

Capturing the Intensity and Intimacy of Beatlemania

The photographs reveal the intensity of the band’s touring schedule, as well as quieter moments away from the public eye, rehearsals, downtime in hotels, and interactions with fans, press, and police, including rare color images from their Miami stop, contrasting sharply with the black-and-white shots that dominate the archive.

Mark Scala, Chief Curator of the Frist Art Museum, brings a wealth of experience in organizing exhibitions that explore both historical and contemporary art. His insight into Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm emphasizes the revealing and intimate nature of the images, highlighting McCartney’s keen eye for photography and the fresh perspective the collection offers on The Beatles’ early years.

“There is something wonderfully revealing about these behind-the-scenes glimpses of musicians we thought we knew so well. What stands out is not just the sweetness and immediacy of the images, but McCartney’s intuitive understanding of how to make a compelling picture,” noted Mark Scala, Chief Curator of the Frist Art Museum.

Exhibition Features and Public Programs

Alongside the photographs, the exhibition features ephemera that contextualizes the story of The Beatles’ rapid transformation into global icons. Visitors can also access an audio tour with McCartney’s own reflections on selected images. Complementary public programs will include panel discussions, photography workshops, musical performances, and film screenings.

Experience the Rise of Beatlemania Through McCartney’s Eyes

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963–64: Eyes of the Storm invites audiences to experience the early days of Beatlemania through the eyes of one of its principal figures, offering a unique portrait of a cultural phenomenon from the inside out. Advance timed tickets are required, with early access available to Frist members starting October 7, 2025, and general admission tickets released the following day.

Image credits: Paul McCartney under exclusive license to MPL Archive LLP, Frist Art Museum