Videographer Captures Moment Gunfire Breaks Out at Mardi Gras

A videographer filming happy people dancing at a Mardi Gras festival suddenly found himself documenting a crime scene when gunfire rang out.

Six people were shot in Clinton, Louisiana, on Saturday at a carnival celebration, including a six-year-old girl who remains critically injured.

Videographer Delane Ross tells Unfiltered With Kiran that it’s his job every year to film the parade. He captures the smiling faces of people coming together to have a good time. But within a split second, everything changed.

“At first it sounded like fireworks,” Ross, who saw gunshots before running for cover, says. “But after the first or second shot, I knew those were not fireworks.”

Authorities believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two rival gangs. Ross says there was no sign of a confrontation before the incident, which is backed up by his footage.

“I saw a lot of unsuspecting people just having a good time, dancing, enjoying the music,” Ross says. “Nobody had any expectations. From where I was, we were just preparing for the parade to start.”

Four people — Phillip Williams, 24, Noah Basquine, 19, Malik Liggins, 16, and Jascent Scott, 26 — have been arrested.

“At first, I was mad. Like, how does this happen at a parade?” Ross adds. “Then when you hear people screaming and realize someone has been shot, it just becomes sad. A parade is not a place for that type of activity.”

Sadly, it’s not the first time Ross has been present at a shooting: at a Christmas parade in Baton Rouge in 2024, one person died.

“After it happened again, I said I’m fine without going to parades anymore. It’s happening too frequently in places where a lot of people gather,” Ross tells Unfiltered With Kiran.

“Louisiana is a very festive state. But this isn’t just a local issue. These things are happening at big public events across the country, and it’s definitely been in the back of my mind.”

WAFB reports that police have an arrest warrant for a fifth man in connection with the Clinton shooting. The suspects in custody have been charged with six counts of attempted second-degree murder, principal to obstruction of justice, and reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration.