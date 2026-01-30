The Best Deals on Nikon Z Cameras and Lenses

Whether you’re moving into the Nikon Z system for the first time or refining a professional setup, this week’s Nikon deals deliver meaningful savings across cameras and lenses. With discounts spanning creator-friendly bodies, flagship cameras, and premium NIKKOR Z glass, it’s an ideal moment to invest in gear that can grow with your work.

Pair these instant price drops with Nikon’s current trade-in program at B&H, and you can stretch your budget even further by turning older gear into credit toward your next upgrade. For a limited time, B&H is offering a trade up special with a $100 trade-in bonus plus $250 instant savings on new Nikon Z5 II cameras.

Cameras

Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera

Designed with creators in mind, the Nikon Z30 offers strong image quality and video performance in a compact, lightweight body that’s easy to travel with or rig for vlogging. It now sells for $606.95, down from $806.95, making this an approachable entry point into Nikon’s Z system while saving $200. For new creators or hybrid shooters, it’s one of the most affordable ways to get started.

Nikon Z5 II Mirrorless Camera

The Z5 II brings full-frame image quality, in-body stabilization, and a solid weather-sealed design to photographers ready to step up from APS-C. With its price reduced from $1,846.95 to $1,596.95, this deal trims $250 off a capable everyday full-frame camera. It’s a practical choice for stills-focused shooters and hybrid creators alike.

Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera

Built for photographers who prioritize resolution, the Z7 II excels in landscape, studio, and commercial work where detail matters. It’s currently priced at $1,896.95 instead of $2,496.95, delivering a substantial $600 savings. That discount makes this high-resolution body far more attainable for demanding shooters.

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera

The Z6 III strikes a balance between speed, resolution, and video capability, making it a strong hybrid option for creators working across photo and video. Reduced by $600, it now costs $2,096.95 rather than $2,696.95. This pricing places it squarely in the sweet spot for all-around content creation.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

Offering flagship-level performance in a more compact body, the Z8 delivers speed, resolution, and advanced video features without the bulk of a built-in grip. Its current price of $3,496.95 reflects an $800 drop from $4,296.95. That savings makes this pro-grade camera significantly more accessible.

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera

Nikon’s flagship Z9 is built for professionals shooting sports, wildlife, and high-end video, with blazing-fast performance and robust durability. Now available for $5,196.95 instead of $5,896.95, it offers a $700 savings on one of Nikon’s most powerful cameras. It’s a serious investment made slightly easier by this discount.

Lenses

Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens

Compact and lightweight, the 40mm f/2 is an ideal everyday prime for casual shooting, street photography, and video. Priced at $196.95 after a $100 reduction from $296.95, it’s an easy, affordable addition to any Z-mount kit. Its natural field of view makes it especially versatile.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens

This fast standard prime is known for its sharpness, smooth bokeh, and strong low-light performance. With the price dropping from $666.95 to $466.95, you save $200 on one of the most popular lenses in the Z lineup. It’s a go-to choice for portraits and everyday photography.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 Lens

A versatile wide prime suited for documentary work, environmental portraits, and video, the 35mm f/1.4 balances speed and portability. Now $576.95 instead of $676.95, this deal knocks $100 off its original price. It’s a solid creative lens for everyday storytelling.

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro Lens

Designed for extreme detail, this macro lens excels at close-up photography and doubles as a sharp portrait lens. Its price has dropped to $896.95 from $1,146.95, saving $250 in the process. That discount adds value to an already highly regarded S-line lens.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens

Covering wide-angle to short telephoto, the 24-120mm f/4 is a flexible all-in-one zoom for travel and everyday shooting. Reduced by $150, it now sells for $996.95 instead of $1,146.95. It’s a dependable choice for photographers who want versatility without changing lenses.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens

This fast standard zoom is well suited for events, portraits, and video, offering a bright f/2.8 aperture in a relatively compact design. Now priced at $996.95, down from $1,196.95, it delivers $200 in savings. It’s a strong alternative to higher-priced pro zooms.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens

Ideal for landscapes, architecture, and travel, this ultra-wide zoom combines portability with excellent optical quality. Its current price of $1,096.95 reflects a $300 discount from $1,396.95. That makes it a compelling wide-angle option for Z shooters.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Lens

Built for maximum versatility, this superzoom covers everything from wide-angle scenes to distant subjects. With a $300 reduction bringing it to $1,146.95 from $1,446.95, it’s an appealing one-lens solution for travel and convenience-focused shooters.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens

A professional staple, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S delivers exceptional sharpness and reliability across a wide range of assignments. Now available for $1,996.95 instead of $2,546.95, that’s a $550 savings. This discount makes a must-have pro lens far more approachable.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens

Designed for shallow depth of field and striking subject separation, this premium prime is a favorite for portrait work. Its price has been reduced by $250, bringing it down to $1,996.95 from $2,246.95. That savings helps soften the entry into Nikon’s top-tier glass.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens

This flagship ultra-wide zoom delivers edge-to-edge sharpness and a fast aperture for demanding professional work. Now priced at $2,096.95 after a $600 reduction from $2,696.95, it’s one of the strongest wide-angle deals in the Z system.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens

Well suited for wildlife, sports, and outdoor photography, this telephoto zoom balances reach with portability. After a $450 discount, it now costs $2,496.95 instead of $2,946.95. It’s a versatile long lens made more attractive by the savings.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S Lens

This premium wide prime offers exceptional optical performance and cinematic depth-of-field control. With $400 off, its price drops from $2,996.95 to $2,596.95. It’s a compelling creative lens for photographers and filmmakers alike.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens

Designed for wildlife and sports shooters who value mobility, this lens delivers long reach in a lighter form factor. Now $3,046.95 instead of $3,496.95, it includes a $450 savings. That makes handheld super-telephoto shooting more accessible.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

This compact super-telephoto offers impressive reach without the weight of traditional 600mm designs. Reduced by $1,200, it’s now priced at $3,996.95 instead of $5,196.95. One of the biggest lens discounts in this roundup.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

Built for extreme reach, this lens is ideal for birding and distant wildlife photography. Its price drop from $6,996.95 to $5,996.95 delivers $1,000 in savings. That discount is rare in the ultra-telephoto category.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens

This professional super-telephoto includes a built-in teleconverter for added flexibility in the field. Now selling for $13,696.95 after a $1,000 reduction, it offers serious savings on elite-level glass. It’s designed for the most demanding sports and wildlife shooters.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens

One of Nikon’s most advanced lenses, this model combines a fast f/4 aperture with a built-in teleconverter for maximum versatility. With $1,500 off, it’s now priced at $14,696.95, down from $16,196.95. The largest single savings among the lenses listed.

