The Best Deals on Nikon Z Cameras and Lenses

Whether you’re moving into the Nikon Z system for the first time or refining a professional setup, this week’s Nikon deals deliver meaningful savings across cameras and lenses. With discounts spanning creator-friendly bodies, flagship cameras, and premium NIKKOR Z glass, it’s an ideal moment to invest in gear that can grow with your work.

Pair these instant price drops with Nikon’s current trade-in program at B&H, and you can stretch your budget even further by turning older gear into credit toward your next upgrade. For a limited time, B&H is offering a trade up special with a $100 trade-in bonus plus $250 instant savings on new Nikon Z5 II cameras.

Cameras

Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera

Designed with creators in mind, the Nikon Z30 offers strong image quality and video performance in a compact, lightweight body that’s easy to travel with or rig for vlogging. It now sells for $606.95, down from $806.95, making this an approachable entry point into Nikon’s Z system while saving $200. For new creators or hybrid shooters, it’s one of the most affordable ways to get started.

Buy the Nikon Z30 Mirrorless Camera new on B&H

Nikon Z5 II Mirrorless Camera

The Z5 II brings full-frame image quality, in-body stabilization, and a solid weather-sealed design to photographers ready to step up from APS-C. With its price reduced from $1,846.95 to $1,596.95, this deal trims $250 off a capable everyday full-frame camera. It’s a practical choice for stills-focused shooters and hybrid creators alike.

Buy the Nikon Z5 II Mirrorless Camera new on B&H

Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera

Built for photographers who prioritize resolution, the Z7 II excels in landscape, studio, and commercial work where detail matters. It’s currently priced at $1,896.95 instead of $2,496.95, delivering a substantial $600 savings. That discount makes this high-resolution body far more attainable for demanding shooters.

Buy the Nikon Z7 II Mirrorless Camera new on B&H

Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera

The Z6 III strikes a balance between speed, resolution, and video capability, making it a strong hybrid option for creators working across photo and video. Reduced by $600, it now costs $2,096.95 rather than $2,696.95. This pricing places it squarely in the sweet spot for all-around content creation.

Buy the Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera new on B&H

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera

Offering flagship-level performance in a more compact body, the Z8 delivers speed, resolution, and advanced video features without the bulk of a built-in grip. Its current price of $3,496.95 reflects an $800 drop from $4,296.95. That savings makes this pro-grade camera significantly more accessible.

Buy the Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera new on B&H

Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera

Nikon’s flagship Z9 is built for professionals shooting sports, wildlife, and high-end video, with blazing-fast performance and robust durability. Now available for $5,196.95 instead of $5,896.95, it offers a $700 savings on one of Nikon’s most powerful cameras. It’s a serious investment made slightly easier by this discount.

Buy the Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera new on B&H

Lenses

Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens

Compact and lightweight, the 40mm f/2 is an ideal everyday prime for casual shooting, street photography, and video. Priced at $196.95 after a $100 reduction from $296.95, it’s an easy, affordable addition to any Z-mount kit. Its natural field of view makes it especially versatile.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens

This fast standard prime is known for its sharpness, smooth bokeh, and strong low-light performance. With the price dropping from $666.95 to $466.95, you save $200 on one of the most popular lenses in the Z lineup. It’s a go-to choice for portraits and everyday photography.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 Lens

A versatile wide prime suited for documentary work, environmental portraits, and video, the 35mm f/1.4 balances speed and portability. Now $576.95 instead of $676.95, this deal knocks $100 off its original price. It’s a solid creative lens for everyday storytelling.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro Lens

Designed for extreme detail, this macro lens excels at close-up photography and doubles as a sharp portrait lens. Its price has dropped to $896.95 from $1,146.95, saving $250 in the process. That discount adds value to an already highly regarded S-line lens.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Macro Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens

Covering wide-angle to short telephoto, the 24-120mm f/4 is a flexible all-in-one zoom for travel and everyday shooting. Reduced by $150, it now sells for $996.95 instead of $1,146.95. It’s a dependable choice for photographers who want versatility without changing lenses.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens

This fast standard zoom is well suited for events, portraits, and video, offering a bright f/2.8 aperture in a relatively compact design. Now priced at $996.95, down from $1,196.95, it delivers $200 in savings. It’s a strong alternative to higher-priced pro zooms.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens

Ideal for landscapes, architecture, and travel, this ultra-wide zoom combines portability with excellent optical quality. Its current price of $1,096.95 reflects a $300 discount from $1,396.95. That makes it a compelling wide-angle option for Z shooters.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Lens

Built for maximum versatility, this superzoom covers everything from wide-angle scenes to distant subjects. With a $300 reduction bringing it to $1,146.95 from $1,446.95, it’s an appealing one-lens solution for travel and convenience-focused shooters.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens

A professional staple, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S delivers exceptional sharpness and reliability across a wide range of assignments. Now available for $1,996.95 instead of $2,546.95, that’s a $550 savings. This discount makes a must-have pro lens far more approachable.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens

Designed for shallow depth of field and striking subject separation, this premium prime is a favorite for portrait work. Its price has been reduced by $250, bringing it down to $1,996.95 from $2,246.95. That savings helps soften the entry into Nikon’s top-tier glass.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens

This flagship ultra-wide zoom delivers edge-to-edge sharpness and a fast aperture for demanding professional work. Now priced at $2,096.95 after a $600 reduction from $2,696.95, it’s one of the strongest wide-angle deals in the Z system.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens

Well suited for wildlife, sports, and outdoor photography, this telephoto zoom balances reach with portability. After a $450 discount, it now costs $2,496.95 instead of $2,946.95. It’s a versatile long lens made more attractive by the savings.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S Lens

This premium wide prime offers exceptional optical performance and cinematic depth-of-field control. With $400 off, its price drops from $2,996.95 to $2,596.95. It’s a compelling creative lens for photographers and filmmakers alike.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.2 S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens

Designed for wildlife and sports shooters who value mobility, this lens delivers long reach in a lighter form factor. Now $3,046.95 instead of $3,496.95, it includes a $450 savings. That makes handheld super-telephoto shooting more accessible.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

This compact super-telephoto offers impressive reach without the weight of traditional 600mm designs. Reduced by $1,200, it’s now priced at $3,996.95 instead of $5,196.95. One of the biggest lens discounts in this roundup.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

Built for extreme reach, this lens is ideal for birding and distant wildlife photography. Its price drop from $6,996.95 to $5,996.95 delivers $1,000 in savings. That discount is rare in the ultra-telephoto category.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens

This professional super-telephoto includes a built-in teleconverter for added flexibility in the field. Now selling for $13,696.95 after a $1,000 reduction, it offers serious savings on elite-level glass. It’s designed for the most demanding sports and wildlife shooters.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Lens new on B&H

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens

One of Nikon’s most advanced lenses, this model combines a fast f/4 aperture with a built-in teleconverter for maximum versatility. With $1,500 off, it’s now priced at $14,696.95, down from $16,196.95. The largest single savings among the lenses listed.

Buy the Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens new on B&H

