David LaChapelle Presents Largest US Retrospective at Orlando Museum of Art

The Orlando Museum of Art (OMA) will present the largest U.S. museum retrospective of photographer David LaChapelle’s career, bringing together more than four decades of his work in a major exhibition opening later this month.

“David LaChapelle: As the World Turns” opens January 31 at OMA and will showcase more than 100 works spanning LaChapelle’s career. According to a press release, the exhibition will feature both contemporary classics and newly premiered works, highlighting LaChapelle’s long-standing engagement with art, pop culture, and spirituality.

Presented by Stan and Naomi Loomis and curated by OMA Chief Curator Coralie Claeysen-Gleyzon, the exhibition traces LaChapelle’s artistic evolution from his early religious figurative works to fashion editorials, celebrity portraiture, and large-scale allegorical compositions. These works explore themes including spirituality, environmental fragility, transcendence, fame, faith, beauty, and the human condition.

“This exhibition at OMA is very special to me because I am revealing many new pieces that required me to use all of the experiences from my life to make. I have felt a great freedom in my work through recent years — as I continue to play with themes of popular culture while also returning to the narratives that offer a reflection of the spiritual world and metaphysical ideas,” LaChapelle says. “In a way, this is like a group show because Coralie’s curation creates an experience where all of the different stages and sides of my work can be seen and felt.”

In addition to well-known photographic works, the exhibition will debut the world premiere of a monumental new creation inspired by classical fresco techniques and large-scale historical compositions. Made possible by Deodato Arte, Italy, the work reflects LaChapelle’s interest in scale, drama, and the sublime and has not previously been shown publicly. The exhibition will also include hand-painted negatives, film-based media, and behind-the-scenes footage that offers insight into LaChapelle’s creative process.

LaChapelle began his career in New York City in the 1980s, a period marked by artistic experimentation as well as social and cultural upheaval. After his first gallery exhibition, he was hired by Andy Warhol to photograph for Interview Magazine, a moment that helped launch his international career. Since then, LaChapelle has become one of the most widely published photographers in the world. Throughout his career, LaChapelle has photographed prominent figures across film, music, art, politics, and sports — including Amy Winehouse, David Beckham, David Bowie, and Hillary Clinton.

“OMA’s mission has always been to present diverse and world-class programming, and this exhibition is a perfect example of our commitment to bringing groundbreaking cultural experiences to Central Florida,” Cathryn Mattson, CEO of OMA, says. “We hope this exhibition sparks conversation and inspiration across our community.”

Image credits: All photos courtesy of Uproar by Moburst for Orlando Museum of Art.

