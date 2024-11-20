Melania Trump Launches Digital Photo Series That Shows Life on Campaign Trail

Former and incoming first lady Melania Trump is selling a limited edition digital photo series that offers a glimpse into her life on the 2024 Presidential campaign trail.

Melania rolled out her “On The Move” limited-edition digital photo collection, which includes never-before-seen images of the future first lady in various scenes, including her office, her home, and the campaign trail.

The “On the Move” photo set, which is being sold exclusively on Melania’s official website, is priced at $195 apiece. It includes 16 exclusive digital images of Melania.

The images were taken by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux and offer a “poignant” glimpse into President-Elect Donald Trump’s wife’s “fast-moving life.”

Mahaux has been shooting the Trump Family since 2006. The photographer captured the official White House portrait of Melania as first lady in April 2017.

In a post on X, Melania writes that “each image [in ‘On The Move’] showcases the art of being present while moving forward into an exciting new world.”

One of Mahaux’s photos in the limited-edition “On The Move” set shows Melania holding a pair of black sunglasses in her left hand and posing in front of a private jet on a runway emblazoned with her name.

In another shot, Melania and Trump are seen boarding a private jet together on the campaign trail. While another image shows the incoming first lady sitting at her desk and signing copies of her memoir Melania.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the incoming first lady’s “Fostering the Future campaign, according to a report by Fox News. The initiative is part of Melnia’s “Be Best” campaign, which helps to secure educational opportunities and scholarships for children in foster care.

The “On The Move” collection is being sold on Melania’s website. According to Fox News, it also will be minted on the Solana blockchain, which is an “eco-friendly proof-of-state blockchain protocol.”

Melania has used Solana blockchain in the past — most recently for her 1776 Collection last year. “The 1776 Collection” is a range of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) digital collectibles comprised of images across the U.S.



Image credits: Header photo via melaniatrump.com.