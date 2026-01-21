OnePlus Refutes Report That It Is Shutting Down

Reports published yesterday suggest that smartphone maker OnePlus is shutting down. The company has responded to the rumors, though different markets have expressed varying degrees of denial about OnePlus’ demise.

A Bombshell Report Claims OnePlus Is Being Dismantled

This story started yesterday with Android Headline‘s exclusive report that OnePlus “is being dismantled.” Android Headlines

“OnePlus, as you know it, is over. The brand is being dismantled — wound down and put on life support until it honors its remaining commitments, and by then, no one will remember to ask what happened. That’s not speculation. That’s the playbook, and we’ve watched it run before,” Android Headlines writes.

The publication relied on information from current and former employees across numerous business segments, including R&D, business, and marketing, at OnePlus’ home offices in China and regional offices in North America, India, and Europe. Android Headlines also bases the explosive conclusion above on “15 years covering OnePlus and the smartphone industry’s business dynamics.”

Android Headlines points to falling shipments, slashed product lines, and teams “gutted to skeleton crews.”

It is true that OnePlus has seen shipments fall in key markets in the last few years. It’s also true that the OnePlus 15’s launch was unusual.

The company’s flagship smartphone ditched its Hasselblad cameras, as OnePlus let the partnership with the legendary Swedish camera brand expire without a renewal. OnePlus opted instead for an in-house imaging system, which as PetaPixel‘s OnePlus 15 Review shows, was arguably one step forward and two steps back. It was a strange launch.

Android Headline claims it was strange because OnePlus has already been in the midst of a full-blown, mostly silent dismantling.

“OnePlus isn’t dead — there’s no funeral yet, no official ending. But the signs are everywhere, and we’ve learned to read them,” Android Headlines writes.

OnePlus Refutes the Reports

PetaPixel reached out to OnePlus North America yesterday for clarity and received a response first thing this morning.

“OnePlus North America continues to operate, with full guarantee of users’ after-sales support, software updates, and rights commitments,” OnePlus North America told PetaPixel over email.

While this isn’t a powerful refutation of Android Headline‘s reports, OnePlus India took the denial up a notch, or two.

“Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false,” OnePlus India shared in a statement published online by OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu. “OnePlus India’s business operations continue as normal.”

“We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims.”

Liu added, “We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so.” This was Liu’s first tweet since September 13, 2025, when he commented about experimenting with Google’s Nano Banana on the OnePlus Nord 5 and CE5 devices. OnePlus India accounts for about half of all OnePlus smartphone sales worldwide.

OnePlus’ significant global presence can actually complicate matters like these. OnePlus North America is an entirely different beast than OnePlus Europe and OnePlus India, which are themselves different operations than OnePlus in its native China. And of course, OnePlus has a parent company, Oppo, that ultimately calls the shots for OnePlus in China and beyond.

Oppo can change the way OnePlus operates in China and beyond at a moment’s notice, and it’s also possible for regions to handle business operations differently. A new OnePlus model may launch in one place but not another, for example.

Android Headlines claims OnePlus everywhere is in serious trouble and the brand “is over.” OnePlus North America and OnePlus India say otherwise.

“I certainly haven’t heard anything along these lines from the grapevine,” Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager of Worldwide Device Trackers at IDC told Android Central, adding that he had not heard anything like the rumors “from the grapevine.”

“However, given OnePlus’ trajectory in the past few years, it would be plausible that OPPO is planning on winding down the brand. OnePlus’ share has been declining, marketing spend seemingly dwindling, and it certainly has pivoted away from being the challenger brand that it set out to be when it first launched,” Ubrani continued.

The analyst notes that OnePlus has not quite had the market influence the company had hoped for, and that it would not be entirely surprising for Oppo to chip away at OnePlus’ budget and operations over time.

Time will tell. But for now, OnePlus North America and India say business continues as usual.