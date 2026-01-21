Nikon Files Lawsuit Against Viltrox in China Over Z-Mount Patent: Report

Nikon has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Chinese lens manufacturer Viltrox, alleging intellectual property infringement related to the company’s Z-mount lens technology.

According to multiple reports, the case has been filed with the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, a specialist Chinese court that handles technology and patent disputes. The lawsuit points to rising tensions between Nikon and Viltrox, and more broadly highlights the ongoing friction between camera makers and third-party lens manufacturers. If the dispute escalates, it could have significant consequences for the availability and pricing of third-party lenses for Nikon Z-mount users.

Nikon Rumors reports that the case centers on what it describes as a “royalties dispute for the provisional protection period of an invention patent.” Under Chinese patent law, the provisional protection period refers to the time between when a patent application is published and when it is formally granted. During this period, companies that use the invention may later be required to pay royalties if the patent is ultimately approved.

In this case, Nikon appears to be claiming that Viltrox used one of its inventions — probably related to Z-mount autofocus or lens communication — while the patent was still pending. Now that the patent is granted, Nikon may be seeking royalties for lenses sold during that time. Now that the patent has reportedly been granted, Nikon may be seeking retroactive royalties for Z-mount lenses sold by Viltrox during that provisional period. Put simply, Nikon is alleging that Viltrox sold Z-mount lenses using Nikon’s protected technology before the patent was officially approved, and that payment is now owed for those past sales.

According to Nikon Rumors, lawsuits of this type can sometimes lead to broader enforcement actions. If Nikon were to succeed, it could strengthen its position to demand a formal licensing agreement or potentially issue a cease-and-desist order. Canon previously took similar action against Viltrox over RF-mount lenses.

Nikon is also reportedly suing a local distributor, Shanghai Qiuhong Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd. This is described as a common practice in Chinese intellectual property cases and can help ensure that proceedings take place in Shanghai rather than in Shenzhen, where Viltrox is based.

In a statement provided to PetaPixel, Nikon neither confirmed nor denied the legal action.

“Nikon has always worked with officially licensed partner companies to expand the Z-mount ecosystem,” the company tells PetaPixel. “We promote technological advancement through healthy competition and encourage the use of third-party lenses from manufacturers licensed by Nikon.”

Last year, PetaPixel‘s Jaron Schneider argued that it was becoming impossible to ignore Sigma’s being barred from making lenses for Nikon Z-mount, given that Tamron and Viltrox both had lenses for the system. Perhaps in the case of the latter, it wasn’t with Nikon’s explicit permission and the mount was meant to be more “closed” than previously believed.

