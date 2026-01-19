Sony’s Newest Global Shutter Image Sensors Are Square and Speedy

Building upon the 105-megapixel Sony IMX927 square global shutter image sensor unveiled in September, Sony Semiconductor Solutions has announced two sibling sensors, the IMX928 and IMX929, offering fewer megapixels across smaller sensors. However, the promises of exceptional speed remain the same across the entire series.

As spotted by Sony Alpha Rumors, the IMX928 is a 68.16-megapixel global shutter image sensor. The square sensor is 22.5 by 22.5 millimeters. A full-frame image sensor is 24 by 36 millimeters, so the Sony IMX928 is nearly as tall as a full-frame imager, but much narrower.

The Sony IMX929 has also joined the family, and it is an even smaller 50.79-megapixel square image sensor. It is approximately 19.9 by 19.9 millimeters, which is taller than an APS-C image sensor but narrower. An APS-C sensor is typically nearly 16 by 24 millimeters, although often a bit smaller.

When PetaPixel reported on the Sony IMX927 square sensor in September, we noted the sensor’s speed. The IMX927 can capture 12-bit photos at 73 frames per second, which is cutting-edge speed given its 105-megapixel resolution and nearly full-frame sensor size. The new, smaller IMX928 and IMX929 sensors are even swifter. The sensors can capture 12-bit images at 90 and 136 frames per second, respectively.

“By optimizing the sensor drive in pixel reading and A/D converter, it supports high-speed image data output. Introducing this high-resolution and high-frame-rate model into the product lineup will help improving productivity in industrial equipment domain, where recognition targets and inspection methods continue to diversify,” Sony explained in September when unveiling the IMX927. Sony also said that the A/D converter improvements enable significantly better efficiency and, therefore, faster processing.

While this trio of square global shutter sensors is designed for industrial applications, including factory automation imaging, 3D inspection, flaw inspection, and more, all related to electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, Sony’s industrial sensors often include impressive technology that can eventually make its way to consumer-oriented products, like the image sensors inside Sony Alpha cameras.

For example, the IMX927 series, which also includes the newer IMX928 and IMX929 square sensors, features a newly developed ceramics package that enables more camera design flexibility.

A complete breakdown of all Sony IMX927 series image sensors, including specifications for all the numerous variants, is available on Sony Semiconductor’s website.

Image credits: Sony Semiconductor Solutions