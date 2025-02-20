YouTube Rolls Out AI-Generated Green Screens for Shorts

YouTube Shorts has rolled out more generative AI features for its Dream Screen program which is based on Google’s Veo 2 video model.

Dream Screen was introduced in September 2023 and the app already supports generating AI images and videos for Shorts based on written prompts.

But the latest updates allow creators to AI-generate virtual green screen backgrounds. It is also now powered by Google DeepMind’s newest video generation model, Veo 2.

“Need a specific scene but don’t have the right footage? Want to turn your imagination into reality and tell a unique story? Simply use a text prompt to generate a video clip that fits perfectly into your narrative, or create a whole new world of content. It’s that easy!,” YouTube writes in a blog update.

Need a specific scene but don't have the footage? Want to turn your imagination into reality & tell a unique story? Now you can! Use Dream Screen powered by Veo 2 to create standalone video clips for your Shorts 📽️🍿: https://t.co/jEqoJnLYAZ — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 13, 2025

YouTube says that Veo 2 creates “state-of-the-art, high-quality videos in a wide range of subjects and styles that better match your vision.” It also can create AI content faster than before.

“Veo 2 understands real-world physics and human movement better, making its output more detailed and realistic. You can even specify a style, lens, or cinematic effect, making Dream Screen an easy and fun way to express yourself,” it adds.

The creative example above shows one YouTuber enlarging his pomeranian for a comedic skit.

How to Use YouTube Shorts’ Dream Screen

YouTube says that to create video backgrounds for your Shorts, open the Shorts camera, select Green Screen, then Dream Screen. From there, type in a prompt, select your image, and then create your video background.

To create a clip to add to any Short, open the Shorts camera, tap Add to open the media picker, then tap Create at the top. After inputting your prompt, select your image, then tap Create video, and choose your desired length.

“We use SynthID watermarks and clear labels to indicate that these creations were generated with AI,” adds YouTube.

“These features are launching now for anyone in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to expand to more of you in the future.”