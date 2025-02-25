Google Will Charge $1,800 an Hour to Create AI Slop

Google’s latest AI video generator Veo 2 will cost 50 cents per second of output which adds up to $30 per minute or $1,800 per hour.

Google Veo 2, developed by Google DeepMind, can output “realistic” video in up to 4K resolution. The company says Veo 2 “excels in faithfully following both simple and complex instructions, convincingly simulating real-world physics, and offering a wide range of visual styles. It provides users with extensive camera control options, allowing for precise adjustments in shot styles, angles, and movements.”

The pricing for Veo 2 has raised eyebrows but Google Deepmind researcher Jon Barron defended it by pointing out that the Avengers: Endgame, a comic book blockbuster, costs roughly $32,000 per second to make using traditional methods. It’s unlikely Veo 2’s output will be able to hold an aesthetic candle to the Marvel movie.

The other thing to note is that it’s unlikely the customer will use everything they generate. People who tinker with visual generative AI systems know that it’s difficult to get the models to produce exactly what you have in mind and it is usually a process of trial and error.

The Decoder notes that Veo 2 costs more than OpenAI’s Sora which charges $200 per month and no usage cap.

In a surprise move, Freepik announced that it is hosting Veo 2 on its platform claiming “Veo 2 is here, first on Freepik worldwide” while showing off a series of examples from Veo.

“We’re excited to welcome Veo 2 into Freepik’s growing suite of creative AI tools,” says Chief Product Officer Omar Pera. “This solidifies our commitment to push the creative industry forward. By equipping designers at every level with top-tier tools, we’re making creativity accessible to all.”

Veo 2 is also powering new generative AI features in the YouTube Shorts Dream Screen program. It allows creators to AI-generated virtual green screen backgrounds.

