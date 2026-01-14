‘Colorado’s Photographer’ John Fielder Honored With Commemorative Stamp

One of the late landscape and nature photographer John Fielder’s most famous photos captured in Colorado will be featured on the upcoming Colorado Statehood Stamp, released by the U.S. Postal Service to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Colorado becoming a state. It is a fitting honor for Fielder’s legacy, who Colorado’s governor calls, “Colorado’s Photographer.”

John Fielder, widely considered Colorado’s most famous nature photographer, passed away in August 2023 following his battle with cancer. Months before he died, Fielder donated his entire life’s work to the public domain, entrusting his thousands of exceptional photographs to History Colorado.

History Colorado is opening an exhibition of Fielder’s work on January 24, 2026, the same day as the new stamp arrives. The exhibition, “Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder,” features many iconic prints from the organization’s collection of more than 6,000 John Fielder photos.

“This exhibition is a love letter to John Fielder and his mountain photographs from History Colorado’s members,” says historian Katherine Mercier, who developed the upcoming exhibition. “As History Colorado members selected photographs, I was struck by their deep emotional connection to John Fielder’s work. His powerful photos of Colorado’s mountains brought back personal memories of the state’s beauty and wonder.”

The exhibition will be proudly displayed in the John Fielder Mezzanine Gallery, which, as its name suggests, is dedicated to John Fielder’s memory and his life’s work documenting and protecting Colorado’s natural beauty. The exhibition is the third in a five-year run of rotating exhibitions that highlight Fielder’s work and his many contributions to the state of Colorado, which is arguably among the most beautiful in the entire United States.

“Fielder’s photos show his love for the beauty of Colorado mountains, a love that he hoped would inspire others to love and protect our spectacular heritage,” adds History Colorado Member Thomas Whitmore.

Fielder spoke to CBS News very shortly before his passing in 2023, reflecting on his life and career.

Fielder was born and raised in North Carolina but fell in love with Colorado during a school trip at the age of 14. He says he never forgot the first time he laid eyes on the Rockies, and as soon as he set foot in Colorado, the land had a hold on him.

“I realized at that moment that someone or something had guided me to this place, and that I belonged here for the rest of my life,” Fielder wrote on his website.

When Fielder prepared to hand over his life’s work to the public domain and History Colorado, he had to look through all his transparencies again.

“This was my life happening all over again for the second time going through 200,000 transparencies,” Fielder told CBS News reporter Barry Peterson. “It was all very humbling.”

Fielder, reflecting on his life and imminent death, told Peterson: “I never felt that I owned my photos. I felt that was kind of selfish.”

As Fielder said as the interview wrapped up, “There’s always photos to be taken.”

“John Fielder will always be ‘Colorado’s Photographer’ capturing the amazing beauty of our great state. Colorado is thrilled to receive the gift of a USPS commemorative stamp for our 150th birthday. This stamp will feature the awe-inspiring splendor of Jagged Mountain in the Weminuche Wilderness, one of Colorado’s breathtaking landscapes. This special stamp truly honors what makes Colorado unique,” says Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

As I wrote in 2023, John Fielder gave not just Colorado, but the world, a wonderful gift. He lived and breathed Colorado’s natural beauty, fought tooth and nail to protect it, and then left his life’s work to everyone to enjoy, share, and use to continue the mission.

The commemorative stamp celebrates Colorado’s 150th year of statehood and will be available beginning January 24, 2026. The accompanying exhibition, “Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder,” opens at the History Colorado Center on January 24, 2026.

Image credits: John Fielder, U.S. Postal Service