This is How You Change a Camera Battery in Space

Matt Growcoot
A person in a gray polo shirt floats inside a space station module, holding a small metallic object, with large cameras and equipment suspended in the air around them. Wires and devices cover the walls.
Don Pettit effortlessly changes the battery on his Nikon Z9 while floating in zero gravity onboard the International Space Station.

Safely back on terra firma, NASA astronaut Don Pettit has been reviewing the hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of photographs he took during his most recent mission to space, Expedition 71/72.

Aside from completing conceptual projects with photographers here on Earth, and sharing mind-boggling photos of astronauts on spacewalks, Pettit recently shared a more humorous and relatable video of him changing a battery.

Changing a battery, or a lens, is a minor task that nevertheless requires a photographer’s full attention lest they drop a precious item (darn gravity). But in space, gravity is eliminated, making it a less risky proposition.

Pettit shared the amusing 19-second video on X and Instagram, in which he lines up a Nikkor wide lens, a battery, and a Nikon Z9 with a Nikon 200mm f/2 attached — all are floating inside a module of the ISS.

Pettit then grabs the camera body, removes the battery, and simply places it suspended in the air next to the fresh battery, which he inserts into the body.

The slight issue is the wide lens slowly floats away from Pettit during the roughly 10 seconds it takes to swap the battery, but he grabs it and places it back in the frame.

Pettit shared a similar video this time last year showing how to change a camera lens in zero gravity.

While the risk of his equipment dropping to the ground is vanquished in zero g, Pettit does still have to contend with dust, which just floats aboard the ISS and never settles.

A nighttime aerial view of a city with a network of illuminated streets and highways forming bright, branching patterns against a dark background. Dense clusters of lights indicate urban centers and surrounding areas.
Don Pettit snapped this photo of Mecca in Saudi Arabia while onboard the ISS.

Pettit touched back down to Earth in April last year. He is NASA’s oldest-serving astronaut and is famous for creating the Zero-G coffee cup, which allows astronauts to drink a cup of joe. It received the first-ever patent for an invention in space. PetaPixel put together a gallery of the best photos he took during Expedition 72 here.

Image credits: Don Pettit / NASA

, , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
An astronaut in a gray shirt folds his arms inside a space station, with cameras floating nearby. He stands amid an array of equipment and cables, highlighting the zero-gravity environment. How to Change a Camera Lens in Zero Gravity
A long-exposure photo taken from the International Space Station showing bright star trails streaking across the dark sky, with a curved, illuminated edge of the Earth visible at the bottom. ISS Astronaut Captures Rocket Launch Among the Stars
A split image: on the left, a close-up of a colorful crystal formation viewed through a magnifying lens; on the right, a person works with scientific equipment in a laboratory filled with tools and devices. NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Uses His Camera for Science in Space
On the left, a time-lapse image shows a spacecraft docked at a space station with streaks of light from Earth below. On the right, a person in a spacesuit is smiling in a formal portrait, with an American flag and NASA logo in the background. Don Pettit, The Best Photographer to Ever Visit Space, Will Return to the ISS
Discussion