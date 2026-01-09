This AI App Lets You Relight Your Photos

Higgsfield AI has released a new feature called Relight, allowing the user to reimagine the lighting for a photo or video.

“In digital photography, lighting is one of the most defining factors of image quality. Historically, correcting poor lighting required complex studio setups or hours of skilled post-production work. Today, Higgsfield is changing that paradigm,” Higgsfield writes on its website.

Relight allows the light source’s angle to be altered, the color temperature, and brightness. The “sophisticated AI-driven tool” is available now on the Higgsfield platform.

“Designed to give you complete control over image illumination, Relight leverages advanced generative AI and depth-mapping technology to manipulate light sources in a 3D space,” Higgsfield explains. “It allows you to adjust angle, intensity, and temperature with precision essentially reconstructing how light interacts with your subject.”

Higgsfield is a generative AI platform aimed at professional filmmakers. Although it could be handy for photographers too, last year PetaPixel reported that Higgsfield had added Topaz AI to its suite of creative tools, allowing for upscaling.

Relight is aimed at product photographers to help make products “pop off the screen.” But it’s also marketed at photographers wanting to switch up the look of their photos, or just everyday folk who want to up their selfie game.

A 3D directional pad lets the user redefine the light source and color temperature. Users can also toggle between hard and soft light or pick a specific color tone.

“Relight turns lighting from a limitation into a creative control, because instead of settling for whatever illumination you captured in the moment, you can rebuild the light as if you were working in a studio and make intentional choices about direction, softness, intensity, and color,” adds Higgsfield.

