Nikon Begins Construction of New Japanese Lens Factories

Nikon Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony on January 7 to celebrate construction starting on two new buildings to strengthen Nikon’s Japanese optical production and development capabilities.

These buildings, owned and operated by Nikon subsidiary Tochigi Nikon Corporation, will manufacture high-precision optical components and technologies, including interchangeable lenses for digital cameras, objective lenses for microscopes, projection lenses for semiconductor lithography systems, industrial lenses, and more.

Nikon explains that construction officially began last month, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony, and the company expects the product to be completed in summer 2027. The two new buildings, both located at Tochigi Nikon Corporation in Otawara City, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan, will combine to deliver approximately 20,000 m2 of total floor space.

Nikon says the new buildings will have enable a new production line, the introduction of a new mixed-flow production system, and foster improved automation of internal logistics. Put simply, the new buildings will improve Nikon’s optical production capabilities and efficiency.

Although Tochigi Nikon is construction two buildings, they will be connected via a closed-in walkway, which Nikon hopes will encourage interaction between employees in each building, “thereby enhancing their engagement.” The building designs feature significant open space, natural light, and spaces for employees to relax.

Nikon is also emphasizing community outreach and engagement. There are plans for an exhibition area and the building’s layouts are designed with factory tours in mind.

“Furthermore, with a focus on connections with the local community and students, there are plans to establish an exhibition area for factory tours and a corner where visitors can experience the appeal of manufacturing,” Nikon says. “Through widely sharing Nikon’s initiatives from Tochigi Nikon, we aim to deepen trust with the local community and contribute to the development of next-generation talent.”

When Nikon first announced that it was considering constructing new buildings at Tochigi Nikon in June 2024, the company promised it would “build a resilient system that can flexibly respond to customer requests and efficiently produce a variety of lenses.” So far, so good. Nikon says it will spend approximately 25 billion yen on the new construction, which is just under $160 million at current exchange rates.

Nikon has been on quite the run of new construction in recent years. In July 2024, the company opened the doors to its new, stunning corporate headquarters in Tokyo, which PetaPixel toured a few months later.

