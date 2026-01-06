Hohem’s New Phone-Friendly SSD Is a 3-in-1 Hub for Mobile Video Workflows

Jeremy Gray

Smartphone in landscape mode displaying a camera app interface, capturing a scenic view of green mountains with sunlight and clouds. A silver device labeled "hohem" is attached to the phone’s side.

Hohem has announced its first SSD, a compact SSD with a flip-up USB-C plug that connects directly to an iPhone, enabling ProRes RAW video capture. The Hohem SSD-01 is much more than just a pocket-friendly SSD, though. It also has USB-C ports for power, attaching accessories, and recording audio.

Portable smartphone-compatible SSDs are not new; there are plenty that offer mobile creators additional storage and the ability to record high-resolution RAW video files. However, the 29-gram Hohem SSD-01 aims to be more like a hub for creators. Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the Hohem SSD-01 features two USB-C ports on either end. One of them is designed for 65W power delivery to keep other devices charged, while the other is for a mic input or data transport. For the mic input, the Hohem SSD-01 serves as a mic receiver for compatible mics, like Hohem’s wireless audio solutions, reducing the number of accessories and dongles someone needs to carry in the field.

Two compact, rectangular, silver electronic devices with textured surfaces and USB-C connectors, stacked and angled. The devices have green indicator lights and “hohem” branding on the front.

Once someone has recorded their video files directly to the SSD-01, they can easily plug it into their computer to offload their files and start editing. Hohem says the SSD delivers peak read speeds of up to 2000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1800 MB/s. While not lightning-quick, it’s more than fast enough for recording in any high-res video format.

Hohem clearly wants to expand its creator-friendly offerings, as its new, unique SSD-01 fits nicely into a broader mobile video creation workflow. While the phone-friendly SSD segment is fairly crowded right now, Hohem aims to stand out with a versatile feature set that promises to cut down on the wires and accessories people need to carry when recording video.

A USB-C adapter labeled "hohem" is plugged into a silver laptop on a wooden surface. The adapter has multiple ports, including USB and a memory card slot.

While Hohem has not yet revealed when its new SSD-01 will be available, it has shared pricing. The 1TB Hohem SSD-01 will retail for $219, while the 2TB variant will be $339, offering a much better value per gigabyte.

In other news, Hohem also unveiled new iSteady MT3 series gimbals at CES that feature a built-in camera to drive AI-based subject tracking. The gimbal and attached cameras can be wirelessly controlled from over 30 feet away.

Image credits: Hohem

