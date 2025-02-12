Phone-Friendly Planck SSD Is ‘World’s Smallest’ SSD Built for Creators

The Planck SSD is the world’s smallest SSD with a smartphone-first design. First previewed at CES in January, the Planck SSD is now on Kickstarter. It offers up to 2TB in capacity, speeds up to 10Gbps, and promises uninterrupted Apple ProRes 4K recording at up to 120p frame rates on the latest iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Since it is designed for smartphones (Android, too, not just iPhone), the Planck SSD sports a clever and compact design. The SSD plugs directly into the bottom of a smartphone, adding a small “chin” to a smartphone, which should not pose problems for most mobile workflows. The SSD also plugs directly into many cameras, tablets, and computers.

“No wires to tangle. No dropped frames. No overheating. No unnecessary bulk,” Planck promises.

The Planck SSD weighs just 10 grams (about a third of an ounce) and offers water resistance (although the USB port is not sealed). The tiny SSD is engineered to withstand drops from up to three meters, so normal wear and tear and the occasional “oops” moment should not be a problem.

As far as performance is concerned, the Planck SSD promises speeds up to 1,050 MB/s, although based on the company’s testing using Blackmagic Design Speed Test, speeds in the range of 900-950MB/s are likely more realistic — as is typical for any SSD. Importantly, these feeds are well above the 440 MB/s required for high-res 4K/120p recording. Planck says the SSD’s NVMe chip ensures enough overhead to sustain the necessary speeds over extended use. The SD has numerous thermal features, including thermal pads and a large heat sink to keep it cool during use.

Alongside the Planck SSD, the company is also releasing the PlanckBank. The rhyming device is a USB-C hub that enables dual SSD connectivity, 4K HDMI output (up to 60Hz), and power delivery of up to 140W through a single device. The PlanckBank has a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, supporting speeds up to 10Gbps (1,050 MB/s).

As a brief aside, Planck is one degree separated from ShiftCam, who has had some issues on Kickstarter of late as PetaPixel reported. This was of immediate concern, so PetaPixel discussed the matter with Planck before covering the Planck SSD.

“I understand your concerns regarding the recent ShiftCam situation. I want to clarify that Planck is an independent company, founded by one of ShiftCam’s co-founders, but it operates entirely separately with its own development, fulfillment, and management teams. While there’s a connection through shared leadership, Planck is a distinct entity with its own processes and values,” Planck told PetaPixel, with Planck’s emphasis preserved.

“Learning from past experiences, the team is committed to clear, consistent updates throughout the fulfillment process to ensure backers are fully informed every step of the way,” Planck says.

PetaPixel is comfortable with Planck’s explanation but is initiating a new policy concerning this project and all other crowdfunding projects moving forward. To hold campaigns accountable, PetaPixel will provide the minimum backing required to access all Kickstarter project communications for the project’s duration from backing through fulfillment. This ensures PetaPixel can monitor the campaign’s progress and communications.

Pricing and Availability

The Planck SSD (1TB) starts at $125 for super early birds, while the 2TB version is available for as low as $199. The eventual retail prices will be $189 for the 1TB Planck SSD and $299 for the 2TB version.

The PlanckBank is not available separately, but it is available bundled with the 1TB PlanckSSD and 2TB SSD for $168 and $238.

Disclaimer: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.

Image credits: Planck