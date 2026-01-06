Hohem’s New Gimbals Let You Wirelessly Control Your Camera From Over 30 Feet Away

Hohem has announced the iSteady MT3 series, bringing its latest artificial intelligence–driven tracking tools to a new generation of prosumer camera stabilizers. Designed to support mirrorless cameras, action cameras, and smartphones, the MT3 lineup focuses on intelligent subject tracking, flexible mounting, and long battery life in a compact, travel-ready design.

The Hohem iSteady MT3 series includes the standard iSteady MT3, the more advanced MT3 Pro, and the fully equipped MT3 Pro Kit, each targeting creators who want smooth motion without complex setup. Built around Hohem’s iSteady 10.0 stabilization technology, all MT3 models deliver smooth footage during walking shots, pans, and dynamic camera movements. The gimbals offer 360-degree pan rotation, 90° roll, and either 270° of tilt on the standard MT3 or nearly 290° on the Pro variants. Fast horizontal-to-vertical switching allows creators to move seamlessly between landscape and portrait formats for social platforms, live streaming, and short-form video.

AI Tracking and Payload Capacity

Artificial intelligence plays a central role in the MT3 lineup. The standard iSteady MT3 features a built-in AI camera dedicated to human tracking, keeping subjects centered and in frame without relying on smartphone apps or camera-based tracking. The MT3 Pro expands these capabilities to include pets, vehicles, and general object tracking, making it more versatile for action, lifestyle, and multi-subject scenarios. AI tracking operates independently of the mounted camera, ensuring consistent performance across different devices.

Physical capacity also distinguishes the models. The standard MT3 weighs approximately 1.7 pounds (0.77 kilograms) and supports payloads up to 3.1 pounds (1.4 kilograms), making it well-suited for compact mirrorless setups, smartphones, and action cameras. The MT3 Pro increases both weight and capacity, tipping the scales at about 2.4 pounds (1.07 kilograms) and supporting rigs up to 5.5 pounds (2.5 kilograms), allowing for heavier mirrorless cameras and more complex lens combinations.

Controls, Displays, and Mounting Flexibility

Control options vary across the MT3 range. The standard MT3 features an integrated 0.4-inch OLED display that shows shooting mode, battery status, and Bluetooth connectivity, paired with intuitive onboard buttons. The MT3 Pro introduces a detachable 1.4-inch touchscreen remote that can be used directly on the gimbal or wirelessly up to 33 feet (10 meters). When paired with a compatible camera, the remote can also display a live video preview, offering additional flexibility for solo shooters.

All models share Hohem’s Multi 5.0 Quick Release System, designed for fast setup and broad device compatibility. An Arca-type L-bracket accepts the included quick-release plate for compact mirrorless cameras, while additional mounts support smartphones and action cameras via a three-prong adapter. The bracket rotates 90° for rapid switching between horizontal and vertical shooting and is designed to accommodate flip-out camera screens without obstruction.

Connectivity, Accessories, and Battery Life

Bluetooth connectivity enables wireless shutter control for supported cameras and smartphones through the Hohem Joy app, while included USB-C control cables provide wired camera control when needed. Users can start and stop recording directly from the gimbal, the detachable remote, or via gesture control, reducing the need to touch the camera during takes.

The MT3 Pro Kit adds accessories for more advanced workflows, including a Spot Mini Motor for smooth focus and zoom control, and a Dual Twist Handle for two-handed operation or low-angle briefcase-style shooting. A custom carry case and remote mount are also included, emphasizing portability and organization. Battery life remains a strong point across the lineup, with the standard MT3 offering up to 17 hours of operation and the Pro variants extending runtime to approximately 20 hours. All models recharge via USB-C and include a built-in fill light with adjustable brightness and color temperature for on-the-go shooting.

Pricing and Availability

The Hohem iSteady MT3 AI Camera Stabilizer is priced at $329 and offers human AI tracking and a lightweight design for everyday creators. The iSteady MT3 Pro AI Camera Stabilizer adds expanded AI tracking, higher payload capacity, and a detachable touchscreen remote for $449. The fully equipped iSteady MT3 AI Pro Camera Stabilizer Kit, which includes the Spot Mini Motor, Dual Twist Handle, and carry case, is available for $549 through authorized Hohem retailers.

Image credits: Hohem