OWC Unveils Wild 192TB Version of its Fast ThunderBlade X12 RAID SSD

Nearly a year to the day after unveiling its Thunderbolt 5-equipped ThunderBlade X12 RAID SSD solution for professional creators, Other World Computing (OWC) has announced that its ThunderBlade X12 RAID SSD now comes with double the maximum capacity, bringing it to a whopping 192 terabytes (TB).

192TB is a staggering amount of storage, far exceeding what nearly every photographer could ever need to store their still photos, even if they capture 16-bit RAWs on a medium-format system. However, for hybrid creators and video-first professionals, 192TB may be just what they are looking for. High-resolution RAW video files can easily eclipse 1TB per hour, and some can be dramatically larger than that still. It adds up fast.

The primary appeal of a storage solution like the OWC ThunderBlade X12 is its speedy performance. It is a unique product in the landscape right now, as the only Thunderbolt 5 RAID shuttle driver that promises super-swift speeds in a compact form factor. The ThunderBlade X12 delivers write speeds as fast as 6600 MB/s and promises sustained write speeds of 5990 MB/s.

“Up to 192TB of storage is under your control with SoftRAID Premium, the fastest, most powerful, and flexible RAID tool on the planet. It’s the perfect portable solution with the highest performance, efficiency, and dependability for film and streaming service content production as well as cutting-edge multi-cam 4K, 6K, or 8K RAW sequences, 12K RAW video, and beyond, or even stereoscopic 360 VR editing,” OWC promises.

Beyond the capacity increase, the ThunderBlade X12 192TB is identical to the other sizes. It promises silent, cool performance over extended periods, supports daisy-chaining up to five additional Thunderbolt devices, comes with a custom-fit ballistic hard case to take the show on the road, and features a locking power connector and non-skid rubber feet.

To achieve the new 192TB mark, the ThunderBlade X12 can accept a dozen 16TB MVMe M.2 SSDs. Of course, most users won’t require 192TB. The ThunderBlade X12 comes in 12TB, 24TB, 48TB, and 96TB capacities in addition to the new 192TB one. The OWC ThunderBlade X12 starts at $3,299 for the 12TB configuration, with prices ranging to $15,499.99 for the 96TB offering. As of now, the 192TB variant is not officially priced, but OWC says it will arrive in mid-2026.

“Creative teams continue to tell us that they love OWC ThunderBlade X12, but their projects are still getting bigger, their cameras are generating more data, and they need to move entire productions without slowing down,” says Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing. “Scaling OWC ThunderBlade X12 to 192TB answers that call. It’s the same trusted platform, now with the kind of capacity that lets filmmakers, DITs, and editors carry an entire production in the palm of their hand and keep moving at full speed.”

Image credits: OWC