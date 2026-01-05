OWC Launches World’s First 8TB Thunderbolt 5 Portable SSD

Other World Computing (OWC) unveiled the world’s first Thunderbolt 5 8TB drive that is bus-powered, meaning it doesn’t require a separate power adapter. The new 8TB version of the existing Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD breaks new ground and is designed for creatives on the go who require the ultimate external SSD performance.

As PetaPixel demonstrated in its review of the 4TB OWC Envoy Ultra, the portable SSD is fantastic, especially when users have a Thunderbolt 5-equipped machine like many of the newer Mac desktops and laptops.

The new 8TB version of the Envoy Ultra SSD looks and performs like the prior versions, albeit with double the maximum storage capacity. This means it still has the same finless chassis with heatsinks, non-slip rubber feet, finned design, and, unfortunately, an integrated Thunderbolt 5 cable. This integrated cable does ensure a crushproof, IP67-rated design, though, at least, which has potential benefits when out in the field.

OWC promises that the new 8TB variant delivers the same excellent performance as its smaller-capacity siblings, including real-world read and write speeds of over 6000 MB/s. In PetaPixel‘s testing, we didn’t quite achieve these speeds, but the Envoy Ultra SSD is nonetheless an exceptional performer and, at the time of the review, the best on our charts. Better still, the Envoy Ultra SSD performs just as well at capacity and over extended periods. The drive’s thermal management is excellent, and its performance is very consistent as a result.

“This is the world’s best portable SSD right now, and it’s not particularly close,” PetaPixel‘s editor-in-chief Jaron Schneider wrote in his Envoy Ultra SSD review last year.

“Envoy Ultra is built for people who do not baby their gear. It is rugged, reliable, and fast in ways you actually feel in real-world work, not just on a spec sheet. Throw it in a bag… plug it in anywhere… and you’ll get over 6000MB per second without external power, adapters, or noise,” promises Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC).

“With this — the first and only 8TB Thunderbolt 5 SSD — professionals no longer have to choose between speed, capacity, or portability. That combination of durability, simplicity, and performance is what professionals expect from OWC. And it is why Envoy Ultra delivers the best of Thunderbolt 5 in the palm of your hand,” O’Connor continues.

“Thunderbolt 5 was designed to remove bottlenecks, giving creators and power users the freedom to work at full speed, wherever they are. OWC’s 8TB Envoy Ultra is a great example of pairing Thunderbolt 5 performance with massive capacity and a truly portable design, enabling workflows that simply were not practical before,” adds Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division, Intel, the creator of the Thunderbolt 5 standard.

The OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD starts at $449.99 for the 2TB version. The existing 4TB model is $699.99, while the brand-new 8TB version is $1,699.99. All three models are in stock and shipping now.

Image credits: OWC, unless otherwise noted