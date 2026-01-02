WayShot is an AI-Powered App That Guides You Through Composing a Photo

A new AI-powered photography app promises to coach users to frame their shots better, and it even helps out with the editing.

WayShot is “designed to eliminate photography’s steep barrier” to help amateur photographers get professional-level shots that won’t look out of place among the best content creator photos on Instagram.

Upon opening the app, users are greeted by ‘Wayla’, the AI assistant that will guide the user as they compose photos by talking to them. Wayla will even help out with posing by offering advice like: “Place your hand on your hip for a more relaxed pose.”

The photographer can also ask Wayla questions as they shoot. They can inquire about whether the angle is correct, making it feel like “having a photographer friend available 24/7,” according to New Atlas.

The app is also designed to be handed to a friend or family member when the user wants a photo of themselves. The idea is that the guidance is so easy to follow that someone not trained in photography will still be able to get a decent shot.

While in the WayShot camera, Wayla will decide what focal length should be used for the scene and will prompt the photographer with composition tips. The app will also edit photos automatically, requiring no input from the user.

“WayShot officially ushers in a new era of AI-powered photography coaching, empowering users to capture professional-quality photos without understanding angles, lighting, or editing,” WayShot says in a press release.

WayShot says that “demand is growing for AI photography assistance,” and it solves the biggest problem in photography, which is apparently skill.

“From awkward poses and cluttered backgrounds to dim lighting and hours spent editing, photography has long demanded technical knowledge and creative coherence,” says the company. “WayShot was built to solve that exact problem.”

“WayShot isn’t here to replace professional photographers or generate synthetic imagery,” adds Richard, WayShot’s CEO. “We’ve built an intelligent photography assistant that empowers anyone to master composition, lighting, and framing in real time.”

WayShot is available on iOS and can be downloaded on the App Store. It is free to download and use, but the Pro version with all the features costs either $9.99 per week or $69.99 for the year.

Image credits: Courtesy of WayShot