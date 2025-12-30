Google Photos will Launch on Samsung TVs in 2026

Google Photos is coming to Samsung TVs in 2026, giving users a native way to view their photo and video libraries on the big screen for the first time.

Samsung announced on Tuesday that it will be bringing Google Photos to its TVs, allowing users to view personal photos and videos directly without casting or sideloading an app. The company aims to make it easier for Google Photos users to enjoy their memories on a larger display.

Samsung says the new Google Photos app will begin rolling out to its TVs in March 2026, with exclusivity lasting six months. According to Samsung, the initial version of the Google Photos integration will focus on the Memories feature, which automatically curates photos and videos into collections based on people, places, or occasions.

“Samsung TV aims to be the first to launch Google Photos features in 2026, debuting with memories on the big screen for the first time, while create and personalized results capabilities roll out later in the year,” the company says in a news release.

Until now, Google Photos users have only been able to view their libraries on TVs by casting from a phone or sideloading the app. Despite being one of Google’s most widely used services, Google Photos has never had a fully functional native TV app, including on Android TV or Google TV.

Samsung says setup will be straightforward, and users will simply need to sign in with their Google account on the TV. Once signed in, photos and videos stored in Google Photos will automatically appear in supported areas of the interface.

Two additional features are planned for release later in 2026. The first, called “Create with AI,” will introduce themed templates built on Nano Banana, Google DeepMind’s image generation and editing model, allowing users to apply playful visual transformations to their photos, change an image’s art style using Remix, or turn still images into short videos with the Photo to Video tool. The second feature, “Personalized Results,” will enable users to view related photos as a slideshow based on topics or themes within their memories, such as locations or activities like the ocean, hiking, or Paris.

“Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organize and bring their memories to life,” says Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos and Google One. “We’re excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs — helping people enjoy their favorite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways.”

According to The Verge, while Samsung plans to be the first TV maker to roll out Google Photos, other TV manufacturers are likely to follow once the six-month exclusivity period for Memories ends.

