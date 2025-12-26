Top Holiday Deals on Essential Photography Accessories

Accessories may not get the same attention as cameras and lenses, but they are often the tools that keep photographers shooting smoothly. From memory card protection to power solutions and lens accessories, small upgrades can make a meaningful difference in daily workflow. Right now, holiday and last-minute savings are bringing substantial discounts to many of these essentials.

If you unwrapped a new camera, lens, or piece of video gear this holiday season, the next step is making sure you have the right supporting accessories to get the most out of it. Memory cards, power solutions, filters, and small add-ons are often the unsung heroes that turn new gear into a reliable everyday setup. These deals focus on practical upgrades that complement holiday gifts, helping photographers protect, power, and expand their kits without paying full price.

Memory Card Cases

Pelican 0915 Memory Card Case

Priced at $16.95 after a $19 holiday discount, the Pelican 0915 offers rugged protection for up to 24 memory cards across SD, miniSD, and microSD formats. Its hard-shell construction and water-resistant seal are designed to survive demanding travel and field work. For photographers juggling multiple cards on shoots, this case provides affordable peace of mind.

Ruggard Leda Memory Card Case

With holiday savings of $12 bringing the price down to $17.95, the Ruggard Leda case supports XQD, CFexpress Type B, SD, and microSD cards in one compact organizer. Its interior layout makes it easy to keep high-speed cards separated and secure. This is a practical option for photographers working with newer camera systems that rely on CFexpress media.

Batteries & Power

Manfrotto EN-EL15 Professional Battery (2-Pack)

This two-pack of Manfrotto EN-EL15 batteries is priced at $99.98 after $30 in holiday savings. Designed for select Nikon cameras, they offer reliable power capacity for extended shooting sessions. For photographers who rely on backup batteries, this bundle delivers consistency without paying OEM pricing.

SmallRig LP-E6NH USB-C 4-Battery Kit with Quad Charger

Now $19.96 off at $179.99, this SmallRig kit combines four LP-E6NH batteries with a USB-C quad charger for efficient power management. The ability to charge multiple batteries simultaneously is especially useful for video shooters and event photographers. It’s a smart upgrade for anyone working with Canon-compatible systems.

Nikon MB-D16 Multi Battery Power Pack

Holiday savings of $102 bring the Nikon MB-D16 power pack down to $296.95. Designed to extend battery life and improve vertical shooting ergonomics, it’s a functional upgrade for compatible Nikon bodies. This accessory is particularly valuable for portrait photographers and long-duration shoots.

Sony VG-C3EM Vertical Grip

Now priced at $368 after a $50 holiday discount, the VG-C3EM vertical grip enhances handling and battery life for select Sony cameras. It delivers improved balance when shooting with larger lenses and during vertical compositions. For professionals, this grip adds comfort and endurance to long sessions.

Sony VG-C4EM Vertical Grip

With $50 off, bringing the price to $408, the VG-C4EM offers similar benefits for newer Sony bodies. Its weather-sealed design matches Sony’s professional camera lineup. This is a solid investment for photographers who shoot extensively in portrait orientation.

Filter Kits

Tiffen Multi Rota Tray Variable ND Kit

Marked down by an impressive $696, this Tiffen kit now sells for $999. It combines a variable ND system with a 4×5.65 circular polarizer, making it ideal for cinema and hybrid shooters. This level of discount is rare for a professional-grade filter solution.

Kase KW Revolution Mega Set (112mm)

With last-minute savings of $239.80, this 112mm Kase Mega Set is priced at $959.20. The magnetic system enables rapid field filter changes without sacrificing optical quality. Landscape photographers will appreciate the speed and flexibility this system provides.

Kondor Blue Firecrest Alloy Cine IRND Filter Kit

Now discounted by 25% to $543.75, this three-filter starter kit is designed for professional video workflows. The 4×5.65-inch format integrates easily into matte boxes. It’s a strong option for filmmakers looking to control exposure while maintaining color accuracy.

LEE Filters Seven5 Deluxe Kit

Holiday savings of $149.96 bring this kit down to $399.99. Designed for smaller mirrorless and compact systems, the Seven5 kit delivers LEE’s renowned filter quality in a lighter package. It’s well-suited for travel and outdoor photography.

Tiffen 72mm Hollywood FX Classic Filter Kit

This kit is now priced at $99.95 after a significant $130.04 holiday discount. It includes multiple diffusion effects for creative image styling. Portrait and cinematic shooters will find this set especially useful for experimenting with in-camera looks.

Kase KW Revolution Mega Set (67mm)

With $93.80 in last-minute savings, the 67mm version of Kase’s Mega Set is priced at $375.20. It brings the same magnetic convenience to a more compact lens size. This makes it a practical option for everyday lenses.

Harlowe Gobo and Lens FX Creator Kit

Now $87.80 off at $351.20, this kit focuses on creative lighting and in-camera effects. It’s designed for photographers and filmmakers looking to add texture and atmosphere without relying on post-production. This is a versatile creative tool at a reduced price.

Photography Lens Accessories

Canon Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R

Holiday savings of $90 bring this adapter down to $149. It allows EF lenses to be used on EOS R cameras while adding a customizable control ring. For Canon shooters transitioning to mirrorless, this is a highly practical accessory.

Canon Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter with Circular Polarizer

Now $100 off at $259, this adapter adds drop-in filter functionality to EF lenses on EOS R bodies. The included circular polarizer is especially useful for landscape and outdoor shooting. It’s a premium adapter made more accessible through this discount.

Pentax 1.4x HD PENTAX-DA AF Rear Converter AW

With $100 in holiday savings, this teleconverter is priced at $496.95. It extends focal length while maintaining autofocus compatibility on supported Pentax lenses. Wildlife and sports photographers will appreciate the added reach.

Ruggard Alpine 600 Lens Backpack

Now just $99.95 after a $70 discount, this backpack is designed to carry large 600mm and 800mm lenses safely. It offers a cost-effective transport solution for super-telephoto gear. This is an unusually affordable option for big-lens storage.

PortaBrace LB-1B Lens Bag

Holiday savings of $40.07 bring this padded lens bag down to $169.99. It’s designed for professional transport and long-term protection. This is a dependable choice for photographers who prioritize durability.

LensCoat Lens Cover for Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM

Now $36 off at $84.50, this LensCoat cover protects lenses from scratches while adding camouflage. It also helps reduce visual attention during wildlife shooting. This small accessory provides long-term protection.

LensCoat Lens Cover for Canon 600mm f/4 IS III

With $40 in holiday savings, this cover is priced at $69.25. It’s designed to protect large telephoto lenses while blending into outdoor environments. Wildlife and sports shooters will benefit most from this accessory.

Photography Accessories

Gitzo Century Leather Sling Strap

Now priced at $59.88 after a substantial $80 last-minute discount, the Gitzo Century Leather Sling Strap blends classic materials with modern camera support. Designed for mirrorless and DSLR cameras, it offers comfortable weight distribution for long shooting days. This strap is a great upgrade for photographers who want premium materials without paying full price.

ONA Barcelona Sling Strap (Brown Leather)

With holiday savings of $32.25, the ONA Barcelona Sling Strap is now available for $96.75. Crafted from premium leather, it offers a minimalist, stylish alternative to standard camera straps. This is an ideal gift-style accessory for photographers who value design as much as functionality.

BlackRapid Curve Breathe Bundle (50th Anniversary Edition)

Priced at $99.95, this special 50th Anniversary Edition bundle features BlackRapid’s popular Curve Breathe strap system. It’s designed to keep cameras secure while allowing quick access during active shooting. Event, sports, and travel photographers will appreciate the comfort and durability at this reduced price.

Godox TR-OP12 Wireless Timer Remote Control

Now $20.24 after a $25 last-minute discount, this wireless timer remote is designed for Canon cameras. It supports interval shooting and long exposures. This is a budget-friendly tool for creative shooting techniques.

Godox TR-S1 Wireless Timer Remote Control

This remote is discounted by 25% to $36.75. It offers similar interval and timing functions in a compact design. This is a simple addition for photographers exploring time-lapse work.

Vello IR-STV IR Remote for Sony

Now just $9.95 after $10 in holiday savings, this infrared remote is compatible with select Sony cameras. It’s useful for hands-free shooting and playback control. At this price, it’s an easy add-on.

Vello IR-O1 IR Remote for Olympus

With holiday savings of $6, this remote is priced at $1.95. It offers basic infrared control for compatible Olympus cameras. This is one of the most affordable accessories in the roundup.

SmallRig SR-RG2 Wireless Remote Controller

Now $28.04 after a $4.95 discount, this wireless remote integrates smoothly with SmallRig accessories. It’s designed for efficient camera control during video and hybrid shoots. This is a compact workflow upgrade.

Tilta Vintage Camera Cage Kit for FUJIFILM X-T50

Holiday savings of $24 bring this cage kit down to $37.88. It adds protection and mounting points while maintaining a retro aesthetic. This is a budget-friendly way to expand rigging options.

SmallRig SR-RG1 Wireless Shooting Grip

Now $30 off at $37.59, this grip doubles as a tabletop tripod. It’s designed for vloggers and content creators. The discount makes it a strong value for hybrid shooters.

Leofoto EB-01 Electric Air Blower

With $16 in last-minute savings, this electric blower is priced at $63.99. It offers powerful, contact-free cleaning for lenses and sensors. This is a safer alternative to manual air blowers.

Vello Snap-On Glass LCD Screen Protector for Nikon D600/D610

Now $9.95 after $15 in holiday savings, this glass protector shields rear LCDs from scratches. It installs easily without affecting visibility. This is an inexpensive way to protect older Nikon bodies.

Phantom Glass LCD Screen Protector for Canon EOS R or Panasonic GH5

Priced at $19.95 after $15 in savings, this protector offers durable glass protection for mirrorless cameras. It helps preserve screen clarity over time. This is a practical accessory for daily shooters.

Guerrilla GC-109 G-Cup Eyecup

Now $5.95 after $9 in holiday savings, this eyecup improves comfort and viewfinder sealing. It’s designed for select FUJIFILM cameras. This small upgrade can make long shooting sessions more comfortable.

Hoodman HoodEYE Eyecup

With a $5 discount, bringing the price to $9.99, this eyecup is designed for a wide range of common EVF eyepieces. This simple yet effective accessory blocks stray light and improves viewfinder comfort.

