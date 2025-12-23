DJI Osmo Action 6 Firmware Adds 8K Video Recording

DJI has released a significant firmware update for the Osmo Action 6 action camera, bringing 8K video recording and a suite of workflow and creative enhancements.

The Osmo Action 6 is DJI’s latest flagship action camera, positioned to compete with leading portable rugged cameras, combining a large Type 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensor with a variable aperture lens ranging from f/2 to f/4. The camera also offers built-in storage, extended battery life, advanced stabilization features, and a robust, waterproof, and cold-resistant design suited for outdoor video and creative content capture.

8K Video Comes to the Osmo Action 6

The most headline-grabbing addition in the update is support for 8K UHD video recording. With the new firmware installed, the Osmo Action 6 can record video at up to 30 frames per second in 8K, with options including 24 and 25 frames per second. While the camera’s 38-megapixel sensor does not natively match the full 16:9 8K UHD pixel count, the additional detail beyond the previous 4K ceiling offers greater flexibility for reframing or post-production cropping. The 8K mode supports D-Log M 10-bit recording in H.265, preserving DJI’s advanced color workflow for demanding projects.

Upload Footage Directly to Cloud and NAS

A major convenience feature added with the firmware is the Upload feature, enabling wireless transfers of footage directly from the camera to cloud services such as Baidu Netdisk, Quark Netdisk, OneDrive, Google Drive, or a personal NAS. Users can choose to upload automatically as new footage arrives or handle transfers manually on a clip-by-clip basis, simplifying offloading and backup workflows on the go.

New Controls and Creative Tools

The update also expands the Osmo Action 6’s creative toolkit. Film-style tone presets in Photo mode allow users to deliver stylized stills straight out of the camera. The QS button gains new customization options, including Screen Off and Zoom functions. Support for Custom mode in Aspect Ratio has been added when using macro or FOV Boost lenses, and the Focus Peaking assistance feature now appears when a macro lens is attached.

The firmware promises to enhance usability by optimizing the grid overlay in Custom mode to remove edge vignetting and improve overall image quality in Image Quality Priority mode. DJI also reports minor bug fixes that improve stability and reliability.

Context on DJI and the Drone Ban

Today’s firmware update arrives at a significant time for DJI. As PetaPixel reported earlier today, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission added foreign-made drones and critical components, including those from DJI, to its Covered List, a move that is effectively a regulatory ban on new DJI drone models entering the American market.

This new restriction has no impact on existing products, nor does it specifically cover DJI’s non-drone imaging products, although DJI’s overall product portfolio has recently faced issues in the U.S.

Firmware Availability and Update Notes

Firmware 01.02.05.21 is available now for the Osmo Action 6. Users should ensure they are running DJI Mimo app version 2.6.8 before updating.

Image credits: DJI