Remarkable Photos Show the People, Places, and Wildlife of the Great Rift Valley in Africa

Award-winning South African photographer Shem Compion‘s latest photography book, “The Rift: Scar of Africa,” features nearly 300 photos from Compion’s more than 20 years of exploring and photographing the Great Rift Valley in Africa.

The Great Rift Valley is nearly 4,000 miles (approximately 6,400 kilometers) long and runs from southern Turkey in Asia through the Red Sea to Mozambique in Southeast Africa. This “scar” across the Earth’s surface was created 25 million years ago by volcanic activity and has shaped the countless lives of people and animals alike along its length.

Compion’s book combines decades of stunning photography — more than 280 images in total — and written contributions from Jonathan and Angela Scott, Ngwatilo Mawiyoo, Professor Donald Johanson, His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn and more. The photos showcase a diverse range of subjects, including landscapes, people, and wildlife, ranging from Ethiopia to Mozambique. In total, over 20 anthropologists, historians, scientists, conservationists, and other experts have contributed to the book’s text.

“25 million years is but a brief moment to change the world. But that’s what the phenomena that sheared Africa apart and created the Rift Valley has done, creating the world’s most diverse mammal abundance, shaping a spectacular landscape and serving as the birthplace of humanity,” says Compion. “I would argue that no other geographical feature has influenced the world as much.”

Compion began exploring Africa’s Great Rift Valley with his camera back in 2002. Over the many years since, the photographer has captured countless color and black-and-white photos in the region. Although the photographer has published many books featuring work in Africa, “The Rift” includes many never-before-seen images.

“With stunning photos and compelling text, this important book not only captures the complexities of the Rift Valley’s ecosystems, but it also emphasizes the urgent need for conservation efforts that combine science and compassion,” Dr. Jane Goodall DBE said before her recent passing.

“The Rift Valley — cracked, ancient, awe-inspiring — is both metaphor and map. A reminder that what seems like rupture can also be the beginning of something new. This book is a gift. Not only to those who will hold it in their hands, but to all of us who are looking for something solid to hold on to. Let it remind us: the ground beneath us is sacred. And the future is still ours to shape,” adds Sabrina Dhwore Elba, UN Goodwill Ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). Elba has also contributed expertise to the book.

Shem Compion’s latest book, “The Rift: Scar of Africa,” is available now for $95.

Image credits: Photos by Shem Compion https://www.shemimages.com/