Blackmagic Cameras Can Now Pre-Record Up to 10 Minutes of Video

Blackmagic Camera 10.0 has arrived, bringing new features and improved performance to numerous Blackmagic Design camera models, including the Pyxis 12K, Pyxis 6K, and Ursa Broadcast G2.

Among the biggest new features is the ability for all three affected models to capture up to 10 minutes of pre-recorded video. This means that before the recording is officially started, the camera can cycle through a continuous recording of the most recent 10 minutes, provided the cameras are turned on, of course. Blackmagic says this ensures that unexpected events are much easier to capture.

Users don’t need to set it for the full 10 minutes, either, as pre-recording is available from five seconds to the full 10 minutes. The cached media will be added to the start of each file that is traditionally recorded, and pre-recorded footage is continuously written to the installed media card.

“This means every important moment is safely captured, critical for unpredictable or fast changing environments like documentaries, news or live events. By only saving what’s needed, pre-record also helps reduce storage use because even though you are constantly recording, only the section before you press record is preserved,” Blackmagic Design explains.

All three of these updated cameras also now support 4-channel audio recording. This enables users to record two additional audio channels to the cameras, which Blackmagic says is ideal for interviews, live events, and documentary filming where the creator may want separate mics for talent, ambient sound recording, or scratch tracks. Of course, all four channels sync perfectly with the video recording.

The update also adds new Camera Control REST API commands for the Ursa Broadcast G2 and a pair of Pyxis video cameras.

There are improvements for specific models, too. The Blackmagic Pyxis 12K now offers dynamic fan control during recording, and the Ursa Broadcast G2 supports a broader range of B4 lenses. The Ursa Broadcast G2 also promises improved Blackmagic Cloud functionality with the new update.

Blackmagic Camera 10.0 is available now. Installation information and a comprehensive list of all changes is available on Blackmagic’s support website.

