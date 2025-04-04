Versatile $5,000 Blackmagic Pyxis 12K Features Large High-Res Sensor

Ahead of NAB 2025, Blackmagic Design announced a new highly riggable video camera, the Pyxis 12K. The camera combines Blackmagic’s 12K RGBW sensor and the versatile camera design that debuted in last year’s Pyxis 6K, which was unveiled at NAB 2024.

The Blackmagic Pyxis 12K features the same full-frame 12K resolution image sensor as the Ursa Cine 12K LF, promising up to 16 stops of dynamic range. The Pyxis 12K features dual CFexpress card slots, 10G Ethernet, and supports Blackmagic Cloud global sync. The camera comes in three models, allowing filmmakers to choose between three mounts: L-Mount, PL, or Locking EF.

The primary draw of the Pyxis 12K, like with the Pyxis 6K, is its versatility. The camera features multiple mounting points and accessory side plates, allowing users to configure the camera to fit their needs. The compact body is constructed from precision CNC-machined aerospace-grade aluminum, promising a lightweight but strong chassis. The camera can easily be mounted into cranes, gimbals, and drones. It features multiple 1/4-inch and 3/8-inch thread mounts on its top and bottom and various side plates that accept handles, microphones, and SSDs. “All this means customers can built the perfect camera for any production that’s both rugged and reliable,” Blackmagic says.

The large 12K image sensor at the heart of the camera can record video with a native resolution of 12,288 by 8,040 pixels, and its image area is nearly three times larger than that of a Super35 sensor. Blackmagic notes the Pyxis 12K is well-suited to working with large-format and anamorphic lenses. The sensor supports open gate (3:2) recording and can work in true 6:5 anamorphic ratios.

The sensor is also speedy. It can record footage at up to 112 frames per second in 8K resolution (2.4:1 aspect ratio). 12K recording is available up to 60 frames per second, and the camera also supports 9K Super35 cropped recording.

Although easy to use alongside external monitors, like the Pyxis Monitor and its 5-inch HDR display, the Pyxis 12K does feature a large 4-inch touchscreen on its side panel, alongside various buttons and controls. The camera also supports the optional Blackmagic Ursa Cine EVF for those who prefer a viewfinder-based shooting experience.

“Since the introduction of the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K, we’ve been working hard to make our amazing RGBW sensor from the URSA Cine available to even more customers,” remarks Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“We have redesigned the electronics and processing to be able to handle the massive sensor and we think customers are going to love shooting incredible large format images in 4K, 8K and now 12K. We are really excited to offer this sensor in the flexible PYXIS design that has been so popular with our customers!”

Pricing and Availability

The Blackmagic Pyxis 12K camera will be available in July for $4,995. It is available to preorder now.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design