Michele Singer Reiner, Wife of Rob, Was an Accomplished Photographer

Michele Singer Reiner tragically died last night alongside her husband Rob. While Rob was a famous director and actor, Michele was a talented photographer whose images were seen by millions.

Some of Michele’s best-known work was when husband Rob was directing Misery (1990), a movie adaptation of a Stephen King novel of the same name.

“Michele was a gifted photographer,” lead actress Kathy Bates told NBC News today. “She shot my beautiful photos for the Misery campaign. My heart breaks for them both. My thoughts are with their family.”

The photos for Misery are truly memorable and perfectly capture the horror of Bates’s character. Michele shot photos of other productions too, including early video games.

Michele also shot the front cover for Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal in 1987. The now president’s book was estimated to have sold 1.1 million copies in 2016.

Michele met Rob when the latter was directing the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. “I look over and I see this girl, and ‘Whoo!’ I was attracted immediately,” Rob told The New York Times in 1989. The pair were on set when they first met.

Their meeting caused Rob to change the ending of one of his most famous films. “Originally, Harry and Sally didn’t get together,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “But then I met Michele and I thought: ‘OK, I see how this works.’” Harry and Sally had to marry each other, too.

As well as photography, Michele also served as a producer on some of Rob’s projects. She also produced God & Country, a documentary looking at Christian nationalism in the United States. She also picked up an acting credit in the 1994 Steve Martin comedy Mixed Nuts.

The Times reports that Michele and Rob’s son Nick Reiner, 32, has been “booked for murder” and held on a $4 million bail following their deaths.

Police say the couple was stabbed to death on Sunday in an apparent homicide. Nick Reiner has struggled with drug addiction and homelessness throughout his life. He worked with his father on Being Charlie, a movie that was loosely based on him.